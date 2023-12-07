Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming movie Dunki is once again the talk of the town after the first trailer aka Dunki Drop 4 was revealed online. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role making things even better. Not just the King Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar in pivotal roles. Dunki Drop 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Much-Anticipated Film’s New Glimpse Set To Release on November 22!

The trailer throws out a very chill and feel good-vibes mesmerising the hearts of millions. Having connected well with the trailer, the audiences are looking forward to watching this film soon.

During a recent #AskSRK session, a fan asked the actor about expecting any romance in this film. Responding to this curious question of a fan, the actor revealed two songs from the upcoming movie, leaving fans more excited than ever! While replying to the same, SRK said, "Nikle the kabhi hum ghar se and Oh Mahee and pyaar dega banda!! #DunkiTrailer" Dunki Trailer Review: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Must-Watch Emotional Rollercoaster and Pure Joy!

Check Out SRK's Response Below on the Songs:

Nikle the kabhi hum ghar se and Oh Mahee and pyaar dega banda!! #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/FwF3BSf51i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Another fan asked SRK, "Sir koi romantic song aayega movie se ?? #Dunkitrailer #AskSrk #Dunki" To this SRK replied, "Of course aayega. Main hoon aur Romance na ho. Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki Dil hai aur dhadkan na ho!!!"

Check How the King of Romance Claims His Crown Back!

Of course aayega. Main hoon aur Romance na ho. Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki Dil hai aur dhadkan na ho!!! #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/57HoIld86D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Check Out the Trailer of Dunki Below:

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

