Will Irrfan Khan Promote Angrezi Medium? His Emotional Video Has The Answer

Irrfan Khan announced the trailer release date of Angrezi Medium with a video message for his fans. He talks about how much he has loved making this movie. While he tries to be funny with his words, it does affect you deeply. This man has been fighting the battle of life since 2018 when he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour. It shook not just India but the whole world. So when he spoke about Angrezi Medium in the video, we wondered if he will promote it too. Well, the video does address that concern of ours. Angrezi Medium First Poster Out! Irrfan Khan Announces The Trailer Date With A Message Saying ‘Wait For Me’ (Watch Video)

Irrfan starts the video by greeting his fans and says, 'Aaj mei apke saath hu bhi aur nahi bhi.' He then goes ahead to say, "Sach maniye ye meri dili khwaish thi ki iss film ko utne hi pyar se promote karu, jitne pyar se hum logo ne banaya hai. But mere sharir ke andar kuch unwanted mehmaan baithe hue hai, unse vartalaap chal raha hai." Scroll down to 0.11 to know what he meant by that.

We have a feeling that Irrfan will be back to promote Angrezi Medium. The stills from the film which form the video here say a lot about how interesting his character will be. Radhika plays his daughter in the film and you can make out that they share a rather close bond here.