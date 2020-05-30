With No Laxmmi Bomb Or Radhe At The Box Office This Eid, Bollywood Lost Rs 400 Crore Due To Lockdown

Salman Khan in Radhe, Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eid this year was supposed to be a brutal clash between Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe. The latter is a regular during this period. An Eid without Salman Khan seems highly incomplete. Akshay's movie obviously was a fresh contender. This meant that Eid would be explosive but then COVID-19 happened and it changed everything. Cinemas have been shut for close to three months now and all the films have been rescheduled. Some are even opting for the OTT route. We even missed out on one of the biggest festivals for Bollywood to make quick gains, EID. With that in mind, Bollywood incurred a loss of Rs 400 crore during Eid alone. Laxmmi Bomb: Has Akshay Kumar’s Film Really Been Sold to Disney Plus HotStar for Rs 125 Crore? Trade Expert Girish Johar Debunks This Speculation!

Speaking to us, Girish Johar, Trade Expert, told us, "I don't think both (Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe) would have released. It was speculation anyway. Assuming that both were to release, anything between Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore has been lost on Eid. The festival has the potential to earn that kind of money. Now I can't predict whether Radhe would have made Rs 300 crore or Laxmmi Bomb. Globally, we have lost Rs 500 crore ."

As per the new lockdown rules, the opening of cinema halls falls in the third phase of relaxations but the date is still undecided. There's only Diwali and Christmas to bank on. But this year, you just can't predict anything.