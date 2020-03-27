World Theatre Day: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta Reminisce About Their Days on Stage

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta in a Stage Play (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta shared snaps from their days in theatre on World Theatre Day. Every year on March 27, World Theatre Day is observed to generate awareness about the importance of theatre in life. Remembering his days on the stage, Anupam on Friday shared a series of pictures on Twitter. Coronavirus Effect: Anupam Kher’s Medical Drama New Amsterdam Postpones Epidemic-Centric Episode

"I would have not survived for so many years in movies, had I not done theatre regularly. So on #WorldTheatreDay I want to THANK all my teachers, co-actors, directors, technicians and audiences for their love and support," Kher wrote. Anil Kapoor Sings for ‘Self Quarantined’ Neighbour Anupam Kher As the Duo Chat From Their Balconies to Follow Social Distancing (Watch Video)

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta Performing in a Theatre Play

Anupam Kher's Gratitude and Love For Theatre Acting

I would have not survived for so many years in movies, had I not done theatre regularly. So on #WorldTheatreDay I want to THANK all my teachers, co-actors, directors, technicians and audiences for their love and support. 🙏🤓😍 #रंगमंचदिवस pic.twitter.com/mz3QtXBoXP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 27, 2020

Actor Neena Gupta also celebrated the day by sharing an Instagram post featuring herself with actor Anupam Kher. "A still from our play :mera woh matlab nahin tha ...today s world theatre day," Gupta wrote.