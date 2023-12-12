2023 has witnessed a plethora of commercial hits, with several actors leaving an indelible mark on the box office. From power-packed performances to captivating storytelling, the year has seen the triumph of various actors who have successfully navigated diverse genres, entertaining audiences and garnering widespread acclaim. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol are among the B-town celebrities who have ruled the box office by delivering commercial hits in this year. As the cinematic journey unfolds, these Bollywood actors stand out for their ability to draw crowds, delivering memorable performances that resonate with viewers across the country. Let’s delve into the success stories and remarkable achievements of these leading actors who have shone brightly in the realm of commercial cinema in 2023. Year-Ender 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan To Aditya Roy Kapur, Bollywood Stars Who Lit Up OTT Space With Their Debuts.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, struck a chord with audiences, captivating hearts not just across the nation, but worldwide. With a compelling narrative and stellar performances, the Atlee directorial has not only surpassed expectations, but has also set new benchmarks for box office success. On the day of its theatrical release, the film minted Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office. The lifetime collection of the action entertainer stands at Rs 643.87 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Movie Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is known for embracing diverse roles and experimenting across genres, and his performance in the movie Animal is a testament to this versatility. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit theaters on December 1. Within just two weeks, it impressively grossed over Rs 710 crore worldwide.

Sunny Deol’s Movie Gadar 2

The film Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, directed by Anil Sharma, is a period action drama that made its theatrical debut on August 11. Remarkably, the film achieved considerable commercial success, solidifying its status as a major box office hit. With a global box office gross exceeding Rs 690 crore, Gadar 2 secured the position of the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Salman Khan’s Movie Tiger 3

The Maneesh Sharma directorial, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, is not just a testament to its commercial success, but also a reflection of its impact on the hearts and minds of moviegoers who have embraced its compelling narrative. On the opening day, it raked in Rs 44.50 crore in India. The lifetime collection of this Salman Khan-starrer stands at Rs 284.52 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Movie OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s satirical comedy-drama, OMG 2, clashed with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the box office. The film, which revolves around sex education in India, earned approximately Rs 10 crore on its opening day. With a global gross of over Rs 221 crore, it emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

