Actor Zaheer Iqbal, husband of actress Sonakshi Sinha, seems to have injured himself during a game of Padel. Zaheer shared a picture of himself on a social media account wherein he was seen having an injury on his head. A small bandage is seen placed above his left eyebrow, indicating an injury. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photos From Australia Holiday: Gorgeous Couple Drops Postcard-Worthy Pics From Their Sydney Vacay.

Zaheer Iqbal Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @iamzahero)

Zaheer Iqbal Suffers Padel Injury

The actor, sharing the picture on his social media account, wrote, “First Padel Injury.” Talking about Zaheer, the actor is in the fitness league and openly shares many videos and photos of himself engrossed in his workout sessions. Apart from being an actor and a fitness freak Zaheer is also a heavy ‘prankster’. The actor is often seen pranking his own wife and actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi-Zaheer Love Story

Sonakshi and Zaheer who are touted as one of the most chaotic duos of Bollywood, never miss even a single opportunity to pull pranks on one another. Apart from pulling pranks at each other's expense, Sonakshi and Zaheer also flaunt their romantic side on social media. Talking about their love story, after dating for almost 7 years, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in a civil wedding at the former's house in Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Offer Prayers at Salman Khan’s Residence (Watch Video)

Zaheer Iqbal Work Update

On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Jatadhara, where she shared screen space with Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025. Zaheer has been a part of movies like The Notebook and Double XL. Double XL along with Zaheer Iqbal, also starred actress Sonakshi Sinha. The two met on the sets of the movie and fell head over heels in love.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Zaheer Iqbal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).