BTS are not only spreading positivity through their music and songs but also through their amazing public addresses. The famed K-pop band recently was recently invited as special speakers for the first official 'National Youth Day Celebration Event' hosted by South Korea's Blue House and now, the band's speech from the event that gave out messages of hope is going viral. BTS were joined by South Korean President Moon Jae In at the event. The band has been making their home country proud with their back their historic successes and had a rather amazing message for the Youth of South Korea.BTS Perform Dynamite On America's Got Talent And Their Explosive Act Is An Absolute Treat! (Watch Video).

BTS' leader RM commencing the speech said, "Seven young people living lives like a roller coaster... I remember in 2018 all seven of us were lost after so much success. We can never believe the path will remain full of flowers and fruit because we don`t know when the descent will start again." He further added saying, "To make sure momentary happiness and misery doesn`t affect your entire life... please continue to walk bravely, as you have done so far."ARMY was blown over by BTS' thoughtful and inspiring speech which had an important message keeping in mind the current COVID-19 crisis. Here's a look at some of their reactions. BTS Gives a Good Luck Message for K-Pop India Contest 2020 Grand Finale Particpants, BTS Army Goes Crazy Over 'Namaste India'.

Check Out the Video Here:

정부는 '기회의 공정'을 위해 최선을 다하겠습니다. 청년들은 상상하고, 도전하고, 꿈을 향해 힘차게 달려주기 바랍니다. - 2020.9.19 제1회 청년의 날 기념식https://t.co/mNJFjZSMMu pic.twitter.com/2E9t5z0qtf — 문재인 (@moonriver365) September 19, 2020

Inspiring! More Power to the Youth

This is very inspiring. More power to the youth of this world, we are all pleased to love and learn from Bangtan Sonyeondan. 🙏🏼💜 Thankyou for sharing this with us Mr. President. 🌷 — Brachhy Is OverThinking 🦕 (@AmbitiousMoron) September 19, 2020

BTS Are Role Models In Every Way!

They are my inspiration and my role models 💜💜💜💜 Thank you for this amazing speech, I will work hard to get my target but Ialso will enjoy from the journey to success 💜💜 Thank you again for being my inspiration I proud to be part of This purple ocean💜 BTS I love you 💜 — Light it up like Dynamite⁷ 🧨⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ 💜💗 (@blackswan1701) September 19, 2020

BTS' Message Is Pure Gold!

Thank you so much sir for giving this opportunity to BTS to speech on First Youth Day. Thank you for your support for the boys. Their messages will remain truly gold to many people in the world. — ryn⁷ (@ryn_purplemy) September 19, 2020

South Korea`s first-ever Youth Day was celebrated after a law on the rights and responsibilities of youth aged 19-34 was enacted last month. The K-Pop band also handed over to President Moon a time capsule for future youth, in a purple box, to be opened in 19 years at the event.

