BTS are not only spreading positivity through their music and songs but also through their amazing public addresses. The famed K-pop band recently was recently invited as special speakers for the first official 'National Youth Day Celebration Event' hosted by South Korea's Blue House and now, the band's speech from the event that gave out messages of hope is going viral. BTS were joined by South Korean President Moon Jae In at the event. The band has been making their home country proud with their back their historic successes and had a rather amazing message for the Youth of South Korea.BTS Perform Dynamite On America's Got Talent And Their Explosive Act Is An Absolute Treat! (Watch Video).

BTS' leader RM commencing the speech said, "Seven young people living lives like a roller coaster... I remember in 2018 all seven of us were lost after so much success. We can never believe the path will remain full of flowers and fruit because we don`t know when the descent will start again." He further added saying, "To make sure momentary happiness and misery doesn`t affect your entire life... please continue to walk bravely, as you have done so far."ARMY was blown over by BTS' thoughtful and inspiring speech which had an important message keeping in mind the current COVID-19 crisis. Here's a look at some of their reactions. BTS Gives a Good Luck Message for K-Pop India Contest 2020 Grand Finale Particpants, BTS Army Goes Crazy Over 'Namaste India'.

South Korea`s first-ever Youth Day was celebrated after a law on the rights and responsibilities of youth aged 19-34 was enacted last month. The K-Pop band also handed over to President Moon a time capsule for future youth, in a purple box, to be opened in 19 years at the event.

