Get ready for a cricketing celebration! The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) kicks off its 10th season on February 23 in Sharjah, marking a major milestone for the popular event. Since its inception in 2011, the CCL has grown to become one of India's most beloved leagues, rivalling even the mighty IPL in terms of fanfare. This year's edition adds a unique twist - a two-country format! The first leg unfolds in Sharjah from February 23 to 25, followed by matches across five Indian cities - Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam. Telugu Warriors vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 Final Match Update: Akhil Akkineni’s Team Beats Manoj Tiwari’s Side By Nine Wickets, Lifts The Cup For The Fourth Time.

The opening clash features Mumbai Heroes taking on Kerala Strikers while defending champions Telugu Warriors, riding high after their nine-wicket win over Bhojpuri Dabanggs, aim for another title this year. Mark your calendars as the season wraps up on March 17. How To Watch IND U19 vs SA U19, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast of India U19 vs South Africa U19 Semi-Final Match & Score Updates on TV in India.

Watch CCL 10 Curtain Raiser:

But before the excitement begins, here's your complete schedule with dates and times.

CCL Time Table With Date, Match Timings in IST:

Mumbai Heroes Vs Kerala Strikers – February 23, 7 PM IST, Sharjah

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Telugu Warriors – February 24, 2:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Mumbai Heroes – February 24, 7 PM IST, Sharjah

Punjab De Sher Vs Chennai Rhinos - February 25, 2:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Bengal Tigers Vs Kerala Strikers - February 29, 7 PM IST, Sharjah

Chennai Rhinos Vs Karnataka Bulldozers – February 29, 7 PM IST, Bangalore

Punjab De Sher Vs Telugu Warriors – March 1, 7 PM IST, Hyderabad

Mumbai Heroes Vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs – March 2, 2:30 PM IST, Bangalore

Bengal Tigers Vs Karnataka Bulldozers – March 2, 7 PM IST, Bangalore

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Chennai Rhinos – March 2, 2:30 PM IST, Hyderabad

Kerala Strikers Vs Telugu Warriors – March 3, 7 PM IST, Hyderabad

Punjab De Sher Vs Bengal Tigers – March 8, 7 PM IST, Chandigarh

Karnataka Bulldozers Vs Telugu Warriors – March 9, 2:30 PM IST, Trivandrum

Kerala Strikers Vs Chennai Rhinos – March 9, 7 PM IST, Trivandrum

Bhojpuri Dabanggs Vs Bengal Tigers – March 10, 2:30 PM IST, Chandigarh

Mumbai Heroes Vs Punjab De Sher – March 10, 7 PM IST, Chandigarh

Qualifier 1 – Rank 1 Vs Rank 2 - March 15, 2:30 PM IST, Vizag

Eliminator – Rank 3 Vs Rank 4 - March 15, 7 PM IST, Vizag

Qualifier 2 – Qualifier 1 Loser Vs Eliminator - March 16, 7 PM IST, Vizag

Final – Qualifier 1 Winner Vs Qualifier 2 - March 17, 7 PM IST, Vizag

For the unversed, on TV, the CCL 2024 matches will be live telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema in Hindi, whereas live streaming of the same will be available on Jio Cinema. Are you excited for the game? Tell us in the comment section below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).