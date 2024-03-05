Cricket has been one of the most prominent and popular sports across India, which is enjoyed in various formats with different teams. CCL or Celebrity Cricket League is one such form of cricket that has been growing in popularity over the last decade. CCL 2024 marks the 10th edition of this tournament and is being played from February 23 to March 17. As we inch closer towards Celebrity Cricket League 2024 Finals on March 17, fans of cricket as well as Indian movies are all set to cheer their team forward. As we are halfway through the CCL 2024 schedule, people are eagerly awaiting the grand finale of the tenth season of CCL. Here’s the CCL 2024 Points Table, upcoming Celebrity Cricket League 2024 schedule and more. CCL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online to be Available on JioCinema.

CCL 2024 Points Table

With eight teams - Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors - Celebrity Cricket League 2024 is being played over the weekends, and 5 main matches are remaining before the qualifiers and finals are played from March 15 to March 17. Here’s a look at the Points Table as of March 3, 2024.

Latest Celebrity Cricket League Team Standings in Points Table

Pos Team Match Won Lost Points NRR 1 Karnataka Bulldozers 3 3 0 6 +2.250 2 Chennai Rhinos 3 2 1 4 +0.280 3 Telugu Warriors 3 2 1 4 +0.204 4 Mumbai Heroes 3 2 1 4 -0.407 5 Bengal Tigers 2 1 1 2 +0.075 6 Kerala Strikers 3 2 1 2 -0.683 7 Bhojpuri Dabanggs 3 0 3 0 -0.841 8 Punjab De Sherv 2 0 2 0 -1.152

Upcoming Matches for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

The upcoming long weekend brings with it the five final matches amongst the team, before the qualifiers and finals which will take place in Vizag from March 15 to March 17. Here is the complete schedule for the upcoming matches.

Punjab De Sher vs Bengal Tigers – March 8, 7 PM IST, Chandigarh

Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors – March 9, 2:30 PM IST, Trivandrum

Kerala Strikers vs Chennai Rhinos – March 9, 7 PM IST, Trivandrum

Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Bengal Tigers – March 10, 2:30 PM IST, Chandigarh

Mumbai Heroes vs Punjab De Sher – March 10, 7 PM IST, Chandigarh

Qualifier 1 – Rank 1 vs Rank 2 on March 15, 2:30 PM IST, Vizag

Eliminator – Rank 3 vs Rank 4 on March 15, 7 PM IST, Vizag

Qualifier 2 – Qualifier 1 Loser vs Eliminator on March 16, 7 PM IST, Vizag

Final – Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 on March 17, 7 PM IST, Vizag

This one of a kind event has been clubbing the glitz and glamor of the Indian movie industry with the adrenaline rush of cricket. The league features teams representing different regional film industries in India, such as Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali and has been a popular sport for the last ten seasons. And we hope that CCL 2024 allows you to cheer your favorite teams forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).