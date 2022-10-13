India's official entry to Oscars 2023, Chhello Show aka Last Film Show, is all set to hit the big screens in selected theatres on October 14. Now, ahead of its release, the makers had organised a special screening for the who's who in showbiz. Having said that, early reviews of the Gujarati film are out and they look heartwarming. Well, as the Pan Nalin's directorial is a winner among critics. The story of the flick revolves around the transformation of the single-screen cinema. Check out what critics have to say about the movie below. Chhello Show aka Last Film Show: All You Need to Know About Pan Nalin's Gujarati Film That Beat RRR to be India's Official Entry for Oscars 2023.

India Today: "Chhello Show is Pan Nalin's ode to cinema, and it deserves to be watched in theatres. It is like poetry, written with love, romanticising its one muse - cinema - in the best way possible."

Pinkvilla: "Bhavin Rabari, who plays the lead protagonist is a wonder boy, and the real star of Last Film Show. He has truly brought Samay alive on the big screen, making him both real and relatable. His partner in crime, projectionist Fazal played by Bhavesh Shrimali has delivered an equally impactful performance." Chhello Show aka Last Film Show Inspired By Cinema Paradiso? Journo Shares Edited Video Comparing India's Official Entry to Oscars 2023 to the Italian Masterpiece (Watch Video).

Watch Chhello Show Trailer:

News18: "The film is a masterpiece. To begin with, it is visually beautiful. From life in a village to nature and wildlife surrounding it, Samay’s mother cooking meals for him to his father selling tea at a railway station, the film is an art."

OTT Play: "Not just cinephiles, the film also caters to the foodies. From chai to homemade Indian food, the movie has beautifully added food to the hunger for more and better cinema."

So, after reading the above reviews, we feel Chhello Show is a must-watch movie. Stay tuned!

