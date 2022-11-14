November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day every year which marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known to be fond of kids. The main motto of the day is to raise awareness about the rights and welfare of kids. Having said that, on Bal Diwas, many schools organise programmes and activities for the young minds. Not only this, parents also shower love on their children by gifting or hanging out with them. Nehru Jayanti 2022: Know Date, Significance, History and Celebrations To Mark India’s First PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birth Anniversary.

Having said that, one of the best ways to keep your child entertained on Children’s Day is to sit and watch an inspiring movie with him/her. Films have the power to influence and what better way for your kids to learn positive values from it. Talking on same lines, here’s al list of the best flicks to watch with kids on Children’s Day. Children’s Day 2022 Greetings: Send Images, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Bal Diwas on November 14 in India.

Home Alone

Making to the top of our list is this classic movie starring Macaulay Culkin as the lead. The 1990 film is perfect to watch with your kids if you are looking out for something fun content wise. The plot of the movie revolves around a child who single-handedly stymies two burglars, when Home Alone.

Chillar Party

Up next, we have a National Award winning film which is a must-see for all kids. The story of this one revolves around a group of innocent children who take on the big bad world of politics. A movie that’ll surely boast the morale of the little minds.

Taare Zameen Par

This Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary-starrer screams that every child is unique and god gifted. With perfect blend of comedy and emotions, the plot of this one follows a dyslexic kid whose parents send him to boarding, but with proper mentorship, the child evolves.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Helmed by Amole Gupta, this flick is special as it gives out a super emotional message at the end. The premise of the movie revolves around a teacher, who forces students to share their tiffin box.

Boss Baby

If you looking out for an animated movie, Boss Baby should be on your list. Light hearted and super engaging, the movie sees a suit-wearing baby who pairs up with his seven-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

That’s it, guys! These are our top five movie recommendations for you on Children’s Day. The Blue Umbrella, Nil Battey Sannata, The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody are a few more films you can watch on this day with your child. Happy Children’s Day to everyone from team LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).