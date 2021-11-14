While some of his fellow filmmaking students were living it up at pubs and parties, Arman khan was busy acquiring real-world experience – joining the ranks at “blokey” camera departments to absorb every technical detail of her trade as an assistant. It was a move that allowed him to shoot to DOP status within three short years of graduating; a feat many can only dream of achieving after a decade in the industry. He’s defined the look and feel of video pieces for clients such as ITV, Under Armour, Bose and recently collaborated with FKA Twigs for his much-hyped Audi commercial

‘Do You Believe in More?’.

With an upcoming MTV music video under his belt, we caught up with the eternally busy Arman khan across continents, as he shot a new project in Scotland , to talk earning trust, exceeding your director’s expectations and staying healthy to counteract “brutal hours on set”.

How would you describe what you do?

I work as a director of photography, mainly on commercials and music videos at the moment, but I also shoot narrative projects.

What does a typical working day look like?

If I’m shooting, I could be on my feet for 12 to 19 hours a day, door-to-door. When I’m not shooting, I’m either: catching up with admin, reading new scripts or treatments, attending a colour-grade session, meeting directors or producers for a chat, checking out art or photography exhibitions, going to the cinema, or prepping for a shoot. I also go for long walks daily and to GYM classes when I’m not shooting. You need to be fit and healthy in order to survive the brutal hours on set!

How collaborative is your work?

Very; it’s 100% collaboration every step of the way and I love that. I talk a lot to my gaffer about the look and and the type of light I’m trying to create, and try to communicate with costume, hair and makeup. I also work as closely as possible with my director and production designer.

What tools do you use most for your work?

A light metre, view finder and a laser pointer. I use a digital stills camera to check exposure. I mainly shoot on an ALEXA [camera] or film, if it’s right for the project.

How I Got Here

What did you want to be growing up?

I wanted to be an Actor, a Vfx designer a farmer, a casting director then somehow ended up working as a DP!

How (if at all) is the subject you studied useful to your current role?

It’s not directly linked, but for what I do, every and any education or life experience is useful. I think you need to be a rich and colourful person in order to create interesting work that will resonate with an audience. I studied a really general filmmaking course, and I kind of went to film school because I needed a reason to stay [in the UK]. It was mainly theory, and it wasn’t very practical; we literally had only two weeks of cinematography, so we didn’t learn much to do with cameras. I think I just fell into my role, because there’s no clear path for anyone to become a DP. Everyone does it differently.

What were your first jobs?

I’ve never worked for a company. I’ve done some part-time jobs, like waiter at a restaurant but I was pretty awful at holding a tray properly. I started working as a camera assistant on short films and smaller projects while I was studying. I thought, you have to do it to learn it – you can’t just imagine what it’s like to be on set. I was working while my friends were partying – I wasn’t very sociable, I have to admit. I learned the basics as a camera assistant, but I didn’t like the blokey-ness of the camera department.

Thinking Ahead

Could you do this job forever?

Yes. I cannot think of a better job.

Words of Wisdom

What advice would you give to a young creative wanting to become a director of photography?

Follow your heart, not the money. If you can have side jobs or income to support yourself while you build up your reel that’ll be ideal. I used to do camera-operation jobs for TV programmes and events when I was starting out as a DP, to support myself financially. Surround yourself with the people and friends who inspire you. Dedicate yourself fully to a project you believe in, work hard and do your best. Support and collaborate with your production team, crew and the director. Exceed your director’s expectations. Put yourself out there, promote yourself – the internet is great for that.