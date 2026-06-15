Comedian Madhur Virli Issues Apology After Old Video of His 'Rape Joke' Resurfaces Amid INR 370 Biryani Row (View Post)

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has come under fire after a two-year-old clip from his 2024 special, Love & Latex, resurfaced online, featuring highly insensitive jokes about rape and murder. The backlash has prompted Virli to issue a public apology, as the incident adds to the ongoing scrutiny of Indian comedians in the wake of the 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy. After Pranit More’s ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row, Madhur Virli’s Viral ‘Rape Joke’ Sparks Outrage; Uorfi Javed Reacts (See Posts).

The clip, which began circulating widely on social media, particularly after being posted by Instagram user 'mahek_dhameja', shows Virli making light of sexual violence, drawing widespread condemnation from netizens and fueling a larger debate about the limits and responsibilities of stand-up comedy.

What Did Madhur Virli Say in His Apology?

Madhur Virli issued his apology through a community post on his YouTube channel. In his statement, he acknowledged the resurfaced video and expressed his regret, stating, “This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently.”

He further added, “When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me. Regarding Instagram, I had deactivated my account around six months ago. I am genuinely sorry.” His Instagram account had reportedly gone dark amidst the initial outrage, with many viewing it as an admission of indefensible content.

Madhur Virli Shares Apology for His Viral Stand-Up Clip on YouTube

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Controversial Clip: What Was Said?

The offensive segment from Madhur Virli's 2024 special, Love & Latex, features him discussing hypothetical scenarios related to rape. In the clip, Virli states, “10 rape cases hote hain. 9 usmein se aise hote hain jismein sirf rape hota hai. Ek case aisa hota hai jahan pe murder after rape hota hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh ek case aisa hota hoga ki just after rape ladka uthta hoga aur ladki bolti hogi, 'Arey! cuddle nahi karoge kya iske baad? ' Tab ladka chaku marta hoga.”

Translated, this implies a rape survivor asking her attacker for a cuddle, which then provokes the attacker to stab her. He also made remarks such as, "Rape victims say that we would have preferred death over this," drawing laughter from the audience. Critics have widely slammed these comments for trivialising rape and mocking survivors.

The INR 370 Biryani Row: Context and Connection

Virli's controversy has gained significant traction as it coincides with, and adds to, the widespread outrage stemming from the 'INR 370 Biryani' row. This separate but related incident involved comedian Pranit More and an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, during a crowd-work session. Jangra recounted a date where he spent around INR 370 on biryani and, when the woman asked to be dropped home, he allegedly implied expecting sexual favours in return, saying, "Maine kaha ki INR 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

Pranit More was criticised for not only laughing and encouraging the conversation but also for uploading the edited clip to his own social media channels. This incident sparked a national debate on misogyny, entitlement, and the responsibility of comedians to address problematic content on their platforms. The 'INR 370 Biryani' row led to an FIR being filed against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra by the Maharashtra Cyber Police, and both have issued public apologies.

The convergence of these two controversies has put India’s stand-up comedy scene under heightened scrutiny, with calls for greater sensitivity and accountability from performers. Pranit More Rs 370 Biryani Row: Kunickaa Sadanand Shares Fresh Video Amid Controversy, Says 'We Must Teach Our Sons' (Watch Video).

Wider Debate on Indian Comedy

These recent events have intensified a long-standing debate about sexism, objectification, and the use of shock humour in Indian stand-up. Critics argue that such jokes perpetuate harmful mindsets and fail to provide a safe space for survivors. The public reaction underscores a growing demand for comedians to be more mindful of the impact of their content.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).