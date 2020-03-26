Coronavirus Outbreak: Iulia Vantur Rightly Knows How to Make Her Fans Feel Positive During Lockdown Period (Watch Video)

Iulia Vantur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the nationwide lockdown to combat against the novel coronavirus. This is a safety measure undertaken by the government, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. He announced that it would be a 21 days lockdown. This did create a bit of panic amongst the citizens, thinking over how they would manage their daily routine. There are numerous celebs who have come forward and requested their fans to stay at home and cooperate during this hour of crisis. These celebs are also sharing few videos and pics on what one can do during this lockdown period. While many opted to share some productive videos, the gorgeous Iulia Vantur has shared a meme, and we bet, it will definitely make you feel better and positive. Katrina Kaif Brooms the Floor Wearing Tank Top and Shorts And, Well, That's Something We Never Thought We'd See (Watch Video).

It has been notified and strictly instructed to all individuals to stay away from the ones who are having any respiratory issues or flu and so on. The World Health Organization mentioned in its statement, “The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes.” Before this outbreak happened, when any sneezed, one used to say God Bless, but today, people run away. And Iulia Vantur has shared a meme on coronavirus in which a baby is seen running away, seeing an adult sneeze. Kartik Aaryan Cleans Dishes at Home and Sister Kritika Says, ‘Don’t Mistake This for Quarantine’ (Watch Video).

Iulia Vantur Shares A Funny Meme On Coronavirus

Whosoever must have come across this meme shared by Iulia Vantur, must have had a hearty laugh. And this is something that every individual deserves during this growing tensions in the country and in other regions of the world. Like every other celeb, even Iulia Vantur has requested her fans to #StaySafe during this crucial period.