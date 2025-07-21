Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Castle movie finally hit theatres in Japan on July 18, 2025. While the rest of the world eagerly awaits the upcoming trilogy of the popular anime series, only Japanese audiences have been lucky enough to watch it on the big screen already. Global Demon Slayer fans are understandably annoyed by the wait, but we'll have to make peace with it. The good news is that the worldwide release isn't too far off. Meanwhile, although it's unclear whether the full movie has been leaked online after its Japan release, a scene featuring the highly anticipated return of fan-favourite villain Akaza facing off against Hashira Giyu Tomioka and protagonist Tanjiro Kamado has already surfaced online. ‘Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ Trailer: Kamado Tanjiro and Hashiras Enter Demon King Muzan’s Mysterious World in First Film From the Trilogy (Watch Video).

Giyu Tomioka vs Akaza Fight Gets Leaked Online

If you are a fan of Demon Slayer and are eagerly surfing social media to find any leaked footage from the recently released Infinity Castle movie, you probably would be disappointed to find that there is almost nothing you can find. However, we can see videos of Japanese fans flooding theatre halls to watch the movie. However, a short clip from Hashira Giyu Tomiko and Tanjiro Kamado's fight with Upper Moon 3 Akaza has landed on social media.

However, the leaked video only features Giyu and Akaza fighting, although Tanjiro is expected to join the battle later. Talking about the fight scenes, they will surely leave you on the edge of your seat, as neither of them backs down and both go all out. Giyu eventually struggles to keep up with Akaza, who keeps regenerating using his Blood Demon Art. Since Giyu is just a human, it becomes evident that he’s somewhat drained. We also see him using new Water Breathing forms in the series that have never been shown before.

Giyu Awakens His Demon Slayer Mark During Fight With Akaza

What elevated the fight scenes between Giyu and Akaza was obviously the VFX and animation, for which Demon Slayer is most famous. We also notice that a blood-soaked Giyu suddenly awakens his Demon Slayer Mark, after which there is a sudden surge in his powers. Although we are not sure if he was aware of the mark. However, towards the end of the video, we see Giyu’s katana break, causing serious damage to him. With this, Giyu becomes the second Hashira to awaken his Demon Slayer Mark, following Muichiro Tokito. Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: ‘Solo Leveling’ Wins Anime of the Year and Other Top Honours; ‘Demon Slayer’ Also Shines – Full Winners List Inside.

Watch Leaked Video of Giyu Tomioka vs Akaza From ‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’ Part 1

Another Leaked Video Shows Tanjiro Kamado Fighting Akaza

Other Hashiras like Sanemi Shinazugawa and Mitsuri Kanroji will also be seen awakening their Demon Slayer marks in the upcoming parts of the movie. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 is set to release in theatres across India, the UK, the US, and Canada on September 12, 2025.

