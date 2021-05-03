Shamas Siddiqui might be excited for his film Bole Chudiyan starring his brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, but if sources are to believed, this could be his last film with the brilliant actor/brother. While rumors were rife that all was not exactly well between the Siddiqui siblings, we now gather that there isn't smoke without fire. In fact, Shamas is completely exhausted with his brother's interference and his 'creative' inputs.

" Things were not exactly smooth from the word go. There were so many changes made at the last moment in terms of screenplay and sequencing. Nawaz would give his suggestions constantly as he is playing the lead (the quintessential hero) in this movie. The film borrows its references from Nawaz's real life. The creative clashes were too many and this has translated into a professional battle of sorts between Nawaz and Shamas," informs our Khabroo who was keeping a close watch on the development of this production. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slams Celebs for Posting Vacation Pics Amid Pandemic

it is pertinent to note that Nawaz was not the first choice for the film. Shamas wanted Ayushmann Khurrana to play the lead, but due to date issues, things did not materialize. And as the film demanded some interesting instances from Nawaz's life, it was later decided that Nawaz could do justice to the role. Baarish Ki Jaaye Song Teaser Out! Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Sunanda Sharma's Sweet Love Story Turns Brutal (Watch Video)

Shamas revealed that he wanted to cast the Vicky Donor actor for the film. Shamas even told the daily Mid Day, “Ayushmann [Khurrana] was my original choice for the film. But the producer wanted to cast Nawaz. When he narrated the story to Nawaz, he loved the script. I have included some incidents from his life in the script, so I felt [the actor] would do justice to the role.”

