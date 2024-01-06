Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his 40th birthday on January 6. The talented artist is known for his hit Punjabi hit tracks and impressive acting skills. Known for his catchy Punjabi tracks and praiseworthy performances on the big screen, Dosanjh has truly carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He has been a part of hit movies like Good Newwz and Udta Punjab. The singer has come a long way from where he started. Having a passion for singing, Diljit started singing at a very young age by singing in kirtans at the local Gurudwaras. He rose to fame after the success of his 2005 album, "Smile". Today, his songs have become famous party anthems. Dunki Drop 6: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Singer Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Banda’ Track, Says ‘You Are the Coolest in the World’ (Watch Video).

Dosanjh's musical prowess has made him a household name. His music works anywhere and everywhere, be it a club party or a wedding function, Diljit has a song for every occasion. As the celebrated actor celebrates his 40th birthday, let us take a look at 5 of his most popular songs that will surely make u want to vibe to it.

G.O.A.T (2020)

The upbeat hip-hop fused bhangra song is one of Diljith's most popular songs. The song is a part of his album 2020 album "G.O.A.T." and has over 234 million views on YouTube.

Proper Patola (2013)

Diljith Dosanjh and Badshah came together for this 2013 chartbuster. "Proper Patola" song was composed by Badshah who also rapped in the song. One of Dosanjh's most iconic songs. The song has over 64 million views on YouTube.

LOVER (2021)

Sung by Diljit and powered by Intense music, it's obvious that "Lover" had to become a hit. The song has over 120 million views on YouTube.

Do You Know (2016)

This smooth track from Diljith Dosanjh, released in 2016, is everyone's favourite. "Do You Know" has that unique feel where it is both catchy and romantic at the same time. It is a perfect track with slow beats that give you a totally different vibe. The song has almost 280 million views on YouTube. Mouni Roy Teases Exciting Collaboration With Diljit Dosanjh in Stunning Instagram Snap (View Pic).

Sauda Khara Khara (2019)

"Sauda Khara Khara" from the movie Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani has become a party anthem since the day of its release. The song is sung by Diljit, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali. This track brings a guaranteed party atmosphere with its infectious Bhangra beats that would make anyone wanna dance. This superhit song has over 417 million views on YouTube.

