Dimple Kapadia Birthday: Granddaughter Naomika Saran Calls Actress ‘Greatest Inspiration’ and ‘Truly the GOAT’ (View Posts)

Actress Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika Saran penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her grandmother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, calling her her "greatest inspiration" and "truly the GOAT" on her special day on June 8. Taking to her social media account, Naomika shared two cherished pictures featuring Dimple Kapadia. In the first picture, Dimple is seen dressed in a graceful cream and gold traditional outfit as she is surrounded by her daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna, along with her grandchildren. Is Rajesh Khanna’s Granddaughter Naomika Saran Making Her Bollywood Debut With Agastya Nanda? Duo Spotted Outside Maddock Films Office in Viral Video – WATCH.

Sharing the picture, Naomika wrote, "happy birthday to my greatest inspiration". The second picture is an adorable throwback featuring baby Naomika in Dimple Kapadia's arms. The veteran actress is seen smiling warmly as she cuddles her granddaughter. Alongside the image, Naomika wrote, "truly the” (emoticon of goat and heart), hailing her grandmother as the ‘Greatest Of All Time’, in Gen Z language.

Naomika Saran Wishes Dimple Kapadia on Her Birthday - View Posts:

Naomika Saran posts about Dimple Kapadia on her birthday (Photo Credit: @naomika14/Instagram)

Who Is Naomika Saran?

For the uninitiated, Naomika Saran is the daughter of former actress Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. She is also the granddaughter of Bollywood's first superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. Naomika is the niece of author, entrepreneur and former actress Twinkle Khanna. Who Is Naomika Saran? Meet Akshay Kumar’s Niece and Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s Granddaughter Who Stole the Spotlight at ‘Sky Force’ Screening.

Rinke Khanna Movies

For the uninitiated, Rinke Khanna made her Bollywood debut in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. She later featured in films such as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, and Jhankaar Beats. Later, Rinke eventually stepped away from the film industry after her marriage to businessman Sameer Saran and chose to focus on her family life.

Dimple Kapadia Movies

Talking about Dimple Kapadia, the actress is touted as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actresses. She made a sensational debut opposite Rishi Kapoor in the 1973 blockbuster Bobby. Over the decades, she delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Saagar, Ram Lakhan, Lekin…, Rudaali, Dil Chahta Hai, Being Cyrus, Luck by Chance and Cocktail, amongst others.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).