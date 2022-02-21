Elliot Page has constantly raised the bar with his acting, and while over the years he hasn’t appeared in anything new, Page’s has certainly been absent from the limelight. Working with great directors and appearing in some amazing TV shows over the years, Page has always made sure to bring us emotionally charged performances that wowed us with his acting. Elliot Page Working on His Memoir 'Pageboy,' Set to Be out in 2023.

Being one of the best young actors of our generation, Page certainly has a glowing filmography. Starring in films like Inception and Juno, Page certainly has a good taste of what projects he wants to pick. So to celebrate Elliot Page’s 35th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb. Elliot Page Opens Up About His New Identity, Says ‘Would Ask My Mom if I Could Be a Boy Someday’.

Hard Candy (7.1)

Hard Candy focuses on a teenager vigilante targeting a man that she suspects of being a sexual predator. Page and Patrick Wilson star in this haunting and terrifying drama that will have its hooks in you from the moment it starts.

An American Crime (7.3)

Based on the true story of the murder of Sylvia Liken, the movie focuses on an Indianapolis mother locking up a teenage girl in the basement of her home. The movie doesn’t pull back at all with its punches and features a performance from Page that will have you rooting for his character from the moment the movie begins.

Juno (7.4)

Jason Reitman helms this coming-of-age comedy that features a teenager dealing with an unplanned pregnancy and how she deals with it. Juno features a great performance from Page considering this was one of their breakout roles.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (7.9)

Seeing Wolverine travel back in time so that he can change certain events and create a better future for the mutants, this movie was a special surprise for any X-Men fan. It also features Elliot Page’s best performance as Kitty Pride because he actually has a lot to do in the film, unlike the previous movies.

Inception (8.8)

Inception is one sci-fi film that transcended its genre and left audiences in awe. Featuring a group of robbers trying to implant an idea into someone’s mind using dreams, this was an experience from start to finish. Not to mention the chemistry between Elliot and Leonardo DiCaprio was a highlight of the film.

We really hope Elliot comes back to film, because the talent they have is great. With this we finish off the list and wish Elliot Page a very happy birthday.

