It was a rather special evening for Arjun Mathur when he got nominated in the Best Actor category at International Emmy Awards 2020. The ceremony celebrates excellence in international television and is slated to take place in November every year. Arjun Mathur bagged his nomination for Made in Heaven wherein he plays the role of Karan Mehra, a wedding planner with his business partner, Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala). LatestLY recently got in touch with the actor to get his reaction on his big achievement and he was as thrilled as one can expect him to be. International Emmy Awards 2020: Arjun Mathur, Four More Shots Please, Delhi Crime Manage to Bag Nominations in Different Categories.

When asked to describe the first thought that came to his mind after reading his name in the list of nominees, Arjun revealed he wasn't the one to hear about this announcement. It was in fact, Sayani Gupta, who called him to share her excitement. Narrating details of their conversation, he said, "I got a phone call from Sayani Gupta and she said, 'Have you heard the news'? And these days when someone says that to you na, it's very scary (laughs). So, my first reaction was like, arre yaar, what bad news are you giving me today? I don't want to see the news." Later when he read the article that she had forwarded, he thought it was some joke and did not believe it. "It took about 5-10 minutes just for me to start believing what was happening," he continued.

The actor even elaborated on how he spent an entire day trying to understand the big development and how the reality is finally sinking in for him. When asked if he discussed his nomination with Zoya Akhtar, Arjun said he called her up to share his excitement and they initially spoke about what's happening everywhere currently. Made In Heaven vs Sacred Games: 4 Reasons Why I Found Zoya Akhtar's Drama Better Than Anurag Kashyap's Thriller.

Elaborating details of his same phone call, Arjun said, "We started speaking about all the terrible things that are happening around us. So, first, we both vented out our anger and then finally I said to her, 'acha, in all these bad news, one piece of good news has also come.' And then I shared this with her and then her mood changed, she screamed and she shouted and she was ecstatic. She's really happy and she shared her excitement with me."

Arjun will compete with the likes of Billy Barratt, Guido Caprino and Raphael Logam in the Best Performance by an Actor category. The ceremony is slated to take place on November 23, 2020, in New York City. However, keeping in mind the current scenario, there are chances that it will be held virtually this year. But if it happens on a big scale, Arjun assures he'll try and attend it, however.

