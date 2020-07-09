The TikTok ban in India has left a lot of people, who sought their daily dose of entertainment on the platform, in a lurch. But don't worry you guys, for Instagram picked up where TikTok left and has introduced a new feature reels. If one was to try it out, it's pretty similar to TikTok's short video feature algorithm. And one of the few actresses to try it out were Neha Kakkar, Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna. And guess what... they give a thumbs up. Instagram Reels Launched in India Post TikTok Ban, How to Create & Edit Short Videos on Reels.

While Hina Khan did the classic lehenga twirl and a cute messy hair video on the IG Reels, Neha Kakkar lip-synced to La La La Remix. Surbhi Chandna, on the other hand, went on to groove to a song and also did her make-up ala fast-motion. Shilpa Shetty also opted to make her first IG Reel in slo-mo. Shilpa Shetty’s TikTok Account Has a Massive Following of 17.3 Million: Actress Among the Top 50 Most-Followed Celebs in the World.

Check Out Their Videos Below:

Hina Khan:

Those Tresses:

Surbhi Chandna:

A Reeling Performance:

Neha Kakkar:

Instagram Reels allows its users to experience almost similar features that were in then TikTok app. One can add songs, dialogues and other creative enhancing features to their videos Another highlight of this app is that when songs are used, the singer/artist's name is also made visible. In fact, testing for Instagram reels began recently and countries like France, Brazil and Germany have already begun testing.

