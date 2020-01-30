Freezy Boy - Meet The Great Dj In German

DJ Freezyboy (Photo Credits: File Image)

German Playlist curator & DJ Freezyboy rose to prominence atop the sparkling wave of DJs who combined Hiphop sleek trap music with a pinch of Afro and Dancehall. Achieving international success during early 2019. Often featuring famous names from the worlds of Dancehall and Rap, including frequent collaborators Kamnasty, Pixie, officiallion. A native of Benin Republic, the artist born Tareg Sato had been DJing around Germany playing popular tunes at events.