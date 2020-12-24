We are in a pandemic. Millions have died around us. We are all scared for the lives of our loved ones. And the Indian music industry is dropping videos after videos about death! The abysmal pattern of using death as a catalyst, trigger of crescendo in desi music videos is not just bad because, well, death is the last thing we want on our mind right now. But, even if 2020 was a healthy year, with no pandemic, Indian music's cinematically illiterate obsession with death is a cause of worry.

When Indian musicians are not making remakes of hit '90s tracks, they are making videos about death. The most superficial, but extremely well lit and choreographed, music videos don't understand the d of death. It's becoming a pandemic of such tracks.

On December 22, Neha Kakkar launched her new song, "Khayal Rakhya Kar" - which she deceptively promoted with an ambiguous post about pregnancy - with her husband Rohanpreet. Halfway through the video, Rohanpreet is shown getting crashed into by an approaching car. Boom! Dead! The rest of the video moves forward to tell us how Neha raised her kid without a man. The cute vibe of the song makes look death like an adventure. Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Neha Kakkar’s Pregnancy Post Was a Publicity Stunt for Her New Music Video With Rohanpreet Singh.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar (Photo Credits: YouTube)

On December 21, Stebin Ben's music video, "Challon Ke Nishaan" dropped starring Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty. Firstly, they make a cute couple on screen. Secondly, a truck hits Diana as she's crossing the road. Boom!

Challon Ke Nishaan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

On December 14, Asim Riaz starred in Armaan Malik's song "Vehem". Asim's unrequited love for his childhood best friend is rewarded with the death of the girl when she picks another man. Again, an incoming car. Boom!

Vehem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

I remember this idiotic trend starting in 2015 with "Chal Wahaan Jaate Hain" which featured Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The couple can't be united because of the class divide. And boom! Guess? Incoming car!

Chal Wahan Jaate Hain (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Why are people in Indian music videos so bad at crossing roads that everyone is constantly dying? Here's Taapsee Pannu getting hit by a truck in "Tum Ho Toh Lagta Hai".

Tum Ho Toh Lagta Hai (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal finds out that Nora Fatehi is cheating on him in "Pachtaoge" and boom...poison! Suicide! (Not everyone is dying of incoming traffic. Chill, everyone, there are other ways to die)

Pachtaoge (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Vicky's Brother Sunny Kaushal Dies Off-Screen For The Love of Neha Kakkar in "Taaron Ka Sheher"

Taaron Ka Shehar (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In "Oh Humsafar", Himansh Kohli's Love Neha Kakkar is Wiped Away by Thanos's Snap (That's What I Think Is Happening. Not Sure)

Oh Humsafar (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In "Jinke Liye", Neha Kakkar Jumps Off A Building After Betrayal

Jinke Liye (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Okay, this Neha Kakkar spells DEATH!

In Dhinchak Pooja's Latest Track "Phone Pe Phone", Music Dies

There hundreds of examples of the death being used as a plot device in Indian music videos.

Why is death being portrayed as the ultimate sacrifice, revenge, or redemption in music videos? Why does a love story have to culminate with death? Separation is tragic enough. Show them moving on with their lives, which would be just as sad. Why is death considered the boss level of sadness? This superficial romanticism of death is toxic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).