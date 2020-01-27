Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello Leaves Her Father and Netizens in Tears With Her Emotional Performance on First Man (Watch Videos)

Camila Cabello at Grammys (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The biggest evening for artists from the music industry is here as the Grammy Awards 2020 took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26. The glamorous event was attended by who's who from the music industry including the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo among others. It also turned out to be a sombre affair after the news of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant's death hit the news. While Lizzo opened the awards by paying tribute to the Basketball player ahead of her performance, the show's host, Alicia Keys also delivered an emotional monologue on losing Bryant. As the show went on, one performance that got everyone reaching out for the tissues was undoubtedly Camila Cabello. Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish Bag Top Honours.

The singer performed Romance ballad “First Man” at the 2020 Grammy Awards and dedicated it to her father who was sitting in the audience. Cabello’s song is about her father and his continued support as the lyrics state, “first man who really loved” her. Her beautiful performance at the awards left her father in tears and it wasn't just him but the whole Twitterati who felt the emotions. It also became heartbreaking considering the news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna's passing in the helicopter crash. Check out the Twitter reactions to Cabello's performance. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow (View Pics).

The way the audience are crying with them and Camila’s dad is looking at her while tearing up .🥺🥺🥺😢 and Camila’s voice i know she teared up a bit #Grammys #CamilaCabello #CamilaXGrammys pic.twitter.com/2LSAISXkSm — doody ❤️ is kinda flop (@Doody_loves_U) January 27, 2020

Can't Hold Back Our Tears!

#CamilaCabello singing First Man in the Staples Center the day Kobe and Gianna passed away. Oh god pic.twitter.com/HEztndXaRY — Matt VanNatta (@mattv5) January 27, 2020

Meaningful Performance:

Singing for her loving father...<3 𑁍 ༄she is so beautiful i love her sm ༄ such a meaningful performace ఌ ❁ #GRAMMYs #CamilaXGrammys #CamilaCabello pic.twitter.com/sB5fx2aYcX — ♕𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑥⁷ (@straightonbt) January 27, 2020

Emotional to the Core:

Imagine being Camila's dad and the whole world watching your little girls performance about how much he loves you while listening the song she wrote about you#CamilaXGrammys #CamilaCabello #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LO8IbcE6ym — Sema Şentürk (@justasom1) January 27, 2020

Can't Stop These Tears:

Feelings are Mutual:

Before the show, Cabello also paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died earlier on Sunday. She wrote, “At my weakest moments I would channel a different person like [Kobe] he did, because when I felt broken and lost offstage. He is a hero to me forever.”