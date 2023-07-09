Hawa Movie Review: Folklores have always been part of our growing-up years. Listening to our grandmothers with rapt attention narrating some tales that they have heard from their parents, used to be a favourite part of our childhood. While the West makes a killing out of such themes, the East is yet to figure out how it's done properly. Thus, watching Hawa felt great for the attempt and presentation. The rest is highly debatable. Hawa: Bangladesh’s Official Entry for 2023 Oscars Released in West Bengal on December 16.

Chan Majhi (Chanchal Chowdhury) is the Chief Sailor who decides on how the fish trade happens (illegally, of course) and also takes a call on money distribution. This skewed way of doing things pisses off a fellow sailor Iba (Sariful Razz) who tries to build resistance against Chan. All these insecurities reach a crescendo when a woman named Gulti (Nazifa Tushi) gets caught in the fish net which leads to eventual bloodshed.

First things first, Hawa perfectly presents the beauty of the Bay Of Bengal. It's simply breathtaking. The gigantic presence of the sea and its inclusion in the story make this small film truly grand. Even though characters are fairly one note, they have not been written precariously. All of them hold on to their own and add a lot of depth to the story. The movie takes its time to unwind its characters and let them grow in the audience.

But the pace gets to you after a while. It's a slow-burner with an underlying mystery. For one to feel that mystery, the pace needs to be perky. But lull spoils the anticipation. Also, it's true that the purpose of Gulti in the script is to make the men wake up to their darker side but the way it's done often puts you off.

Some of the scenes needed more depth. Gulti's backstory is jammed with secrets. It's as if the writer put together everything he/she felt would make her mysterious and seductive.

Watch the trailer of Hawa here:

Performances are impressive. Chanchal Chowdhury as the shrewd cunning Chief Sailor is excellent and so is the silent siren act by Nazifa Tushi. The rest of the members do their jobs really well.

Yay!

- characters one note but effective

-cinematography

Nay!

-disturbing make gaze

-too sluggish

-hurried climax

Final Thoughts

For those who have a liking for horror supernatural suspense, Hawa is just the movie for you this weekend. But prepared to have an exhausting time. Hawa streams on SonyLIV.

Rating: 1.5

