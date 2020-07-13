Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Asim Riaz celebrates his birthday today and expect his fans to dominate Twitter like never before. While his tag has been trending on the micro-blogging site since the morning of his birthday, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana's wish for him is only going to make things better. His fellow BB 13 contestant took to her now verified Twitter account to share a rather adorable birthday wish for her man and it's bound to warm your hearts. Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Her Long-Distance Relationship With Asim Riaz, Says 'We Respect Each Other's Space'.

"I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday," she tweeted while sharing a picture of her beau on her social media account. Himanshi's birthday wish for Asim will send their fans and admirers into a tizzy and we expect the hunk to reply with the sweetest words. Asim's birthday is a special day for all fans and we know their good wishes are only going to make his day a lot more special. Asim Riaz' Latest Post Puts Lovers' Tiff Rumours To Rest, BB13 Hunk Shares A Glimpse of Music Video With Ladylove Himanshi Khurana (View Post).

Check Out her Birthday Wish

I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim 😊😊 🎂 pic.twitter.com/5KegWk3dMi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 13, 2020

Earlier when the Punjabi actress was accused of using his name for publicity, she had hit back saying, "Many people are saying that I used Asim and the relationship angle for publicity but I just want to tell them that I don’t need all this to get famous. I am quite famous.” Meanwhile, the duo has already shot for two musical videos, 'Kalla Sohna Nai' and 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' and their chemistry was only discussed and adored in both the instances.

Here's wishing the hunk a very happy birthday and an eventful year ahead.

