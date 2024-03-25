It's Holi! People all over India celebrate the festival of colours to the fullest. The festival is special for some as it is their first time celebrating as a married couple. Having said that, we've compiled a list of Bollywood couples who will celebrate Holi as husband and wife for the first time this year. Starting with Parineeti Chopra, she tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha on September 23, 2023. Parineeti and Raghav are celebrating their first Holi this year as a married couple. They are yet to share pictures on Instagram Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Celebrate Their Second Holi as a Married Couple; Actress Drops a Picture Perfect Selfie With Her ‘Homie’.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat married in an intimate ceremony on March 15. Kriti gave a glimpse of her first Holi celebration with Pulkit, which is all about love. Holi 2024: From Chiranjeevi Konidela, Alia Bhatt, To Tejasswi Prakash, Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Fans.

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Holi Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani became husband and wife on February 21. The couple also shared glimpses from their first Holi as a married couple. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma married in Jaipur on March 2. The couple's first Holi celebration was about having fun and happy faces.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate Holi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Surbhi Chadna Celebrates Holi With Husband Karan Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Divya Agarwal tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20, 2024. We can't wait to see how they celebrated the festival of colours as a married couple. Devo Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who got married to businessman Vikas Parashar on February 18, is also yet to give a glimpse into her Holi celebration.

Divya Agarwal Poses With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Sonarika Bhadoria And Her Husband Vikas Parashar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).