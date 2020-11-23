Thanksgiving is the occasion when we share delicacies and happiness with our loved ones, family and friends. In COVID-19 pandemic where social distancing is a must, binge-watching some awesome Disney flicks with your family can be an evening well spent. The Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States and Canada where people celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year. This time, the Thanksgiving holiday falls on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Thanksgiving is traditionally celebrated every fourth Thursday of November every year. Americans love to spend this day by gathering and expressing gratitude to each other by meal as they even watch out movies altogether. Netflix Makes Streaming Free in India for December 5 and 6; Enjoy the Weekend Binge-Watching Your Fav Web-Series and Movies!

Most of the people write down what they are thankful for and then read aloud on the occasion of Thanksgiving. While we have handpicked some feel-good films that you would enjoy watching it with your family. So if your month-long shopping for the winter holidays might be over and as you settle down with your Thanksgiving meal with your family and celebrate the day with the blessings of god, here are 5 endearing films you must consider watching with your family to spread the good vibes. Here are 5 best Thanksgiving movies to watch on Disney Plus with your family.

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A perfect movie to watch with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day. The Greatest Showman is moving, upbeat, and romantic flick, a movie with a lot of emotions and how can you not watch it for the film's ensemble cast. Stellar performances from Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, and Zendaya is a treat for sure.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you are a fan of the Toy Story franchise than the last would not disappoint you. There is a glimpse of joy and pinch of sorrow with hope and heartbreak after the credits roll down. Tom Hanks and Keanu Reeves Toy Story 4 ending has a bittersweet end and the 24-year legacy of the Toy Story film finally ends. Definitely watch this one.

The Chronicles of Narnia

The Chronicles of Narnia Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Andrew Adamson's 2005 fantasy adventure film The Chronicles of Narnia takes you on a magical journey and if you have a family with many under 13 kids, then this film will keep you all entertained. The stunning visuals, the breathtaking locations, impressive acting by the cast, CGI animation on the creatures all makeup for a damn good looking film.

Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Les Mayfield's 1994 Hollywood classic Miracle on 34th Street is a movie which once watching it and allowing one's self to be captivated by its charm, one finally feels like a kid again. Memorable performances from the cast and the feel-good vibes that this film fills us with makes it for a tempting watch on this Thanksgiving.

Inside Out

Inside Out Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pixar's oscar-winning film Inside Out explains how much emotion a child can handle as all the feelings of the individual is displayed through the animated characters which are the emotions of a child. Inside Out is undoubtedly the best movie for any family to watch on a night out. It was both imaginative and relatable for both children and adults.

