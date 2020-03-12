A Quiet Place II: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Horror Sequel Gets Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, New Release Date Awaited

A Quiet Place II gets postponed (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After the makers of Daniel Craig's No Time to Die decided to push ahead the film's release date as a security and preventive measure for coronavirus outbreak, Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place II is the latest release to follow in the suit. John Krasinski took to his social media account to confirm the big news, however, he didn't mention a new release date for his directorial. The horror sequel was earlier slated to release on March 18 globally with a UK debut scheduled for March 19 and a North American release set for March 20. James Corden’s Peter Rabbit 2 Release Date Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare.

"One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski wrote in a statement Thursday. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie .. I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!" read Krasinski's statement. The sequel was one of the most awaited releases of 2020 and a delay in its release will definitely disappoint all its fans.

Check Out John Krasinski's Announcement

View this post on Instagram AQuietPlacePart2...Take2 A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Mar 12, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

The first reactions to Blunt's horror sequel were extremely positive. The second part sees her character struggle as she fights for her family's survival. With the addition of new characters and an even more tensed plot, A Quiet Place II has probably hit the right note once again and we can't wait to watch it on the big screens. Hopefully, the new release date will be out sooner than we expected.