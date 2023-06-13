Aaron-Taylor Johnson is an underrated actor who packs in so much talent and charisma that it’s a shame he has gone under the radar so much. While over the recent years the actor has found more appreciation, he has constantly proved himself under many roles and films with each of the genres feeling diverse and fun. Johnson definitely puts in a great amount of work into his movies, and it shows on screen. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Met the James Bond Producers to Land the Role of 007, Meeting Said to Have Gone 'Well' - Reports.

A genre actor in his own right, Johnson has starred in some of last decade’s biggest films. From taking on Kaijus to fighting alongside the Marvel superheroes, his career has definitely seen him star in hard-hitters that made him into a huge star. So, to celebrate his 33rd birthday, lets take a look at five of his iconic films that have defined his career.

Godzilla

2014s Godzilla was a huge turning point for monster films as it brought back the most iconic film monster to Hollywood. Focusing on the titular Big-G as he prepares to battle the MUTOs, we also follow Johnson’s Ford Brody, a lieutenant just trying to make it back home to his kid and wife. It’s an entertaining monster flick that certainly delivers on the spectacle.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The second Avengers film within the MCU, Age of Ultron saw the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face off against the titular villain Ultron. Also introducing Quicksilver (Johnson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), the film was an entertaining adventure that fell a bit short of living up to the original. However, you still can’t deny that it was a hell of a time.

Bullet Train

A hilarious and balls-to-the-walls action flick, Bullet Train follows a bunch of assassins on a bullet train as they attempt to kill each other over a briefcase. It’s some of the best time you will have watching an action flick and the chemistry of Johnson with Brian Tyree Henry as Tangerine and Lemon respectively will have you in fits of laughter.

Kick-Ass

The film that pretty much launched his career, Kick-Ass was a fresh entry in the comic book genre that put forward a great adaptation. It follows Dave Lizewski who decides to fight crime one day and his life just takes a huge turn. It’s hilarious, it’s violent, it’s got the edgy dialogue – Kick-Ass is just a joy to watch.

Nocturnal Animals

Focusing on an art gallery owner who after reading her ex-husband’s novel begins to see the similarities between their relationship, Nocturnal Animals is an intriguing watch. Having perhaps Johnson’s best work to date as he portrays the despicable Ray Marcus, this is a film that will keep you thinking for a while. Kraven The Hunter: First Trailer Shown at CinemaCon 2023 Confirms R-Rating, Shows Aaron Taylor-Johnson Biting Someone's Nose and Return of Rhino!

With Aaron Taylor-Johnson receiving his due praise, we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

