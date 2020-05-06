Adele's Weight Loss Transformation Amid Quarantine Leaves Fans In Awe of Her! (View Pic)

Adele (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Much-loved singing sensation, Adele turned 32 on Tuesday. The singer has been an inspiration to many for the longest of time. However, now she is not just a singing icon but also a fitness icon for her fans! Her birthday post, in which she looked stunning as ever has left her fans pleasantly surprised. The fans are in awe of her weight loss transformation that was visible in her glam birthday post! Adele Lost 22 Kilos With Sirtfood Diet! Here's Everything About the Diet and How Effective Is It for Long-Term Weight Loss.

Adele wore a simple mini black dress with closed neck and huge sleeves, matched with black heels. She was all smiles in this picture, looking extremely beautiful. The fans not only wished her on the birthday but also expressed disbelief seeing her undergoing a transformation.

In her post, she had written, "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x." Check out the post and the comments below.

Adele's Post:

Compliments Pour In

And More!

Her Fans Cannot Believe It!

Clearly, Adele is not giving in to the negativity of 2020 and is killing it on her birthday. In January this year, it was reported that she was secretly working out and shed 22 kilos with sirtfood diet. She is one true inspiration for those who are trying to hit the work out goals amid quarantine.