When talking about some of the best actors of all time, Al Pacino’s name surely pops up a lot. With a career spanning more than 50 years he has made quite a name for himself in Hollywood and is respected by a lot of people for his talent. He is one of the most iconic actors of his time and constantly keeps on popping up in the discussions of the greatest actors of all time. With so many great films under his belt, to celebrate this legends 81st birthday we are taking a look at 5 of his most iconic films: Gucci: Jeremy Irons Joins Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino in Ridley Scott Directorial.

Insomnia (2002)

Al Pacino sharing the screen with the late great Robin Williams while being directed by Christopher Nolan. This trio is a recipe for greatness and oh does the movie deliver. This crime drama sees Al play a detective investigating a murder committed by Robin Williams in a town where the sun doesn’t set, and in trying to solve he slowly starts losing his sanity because he can’t sleep.

Heat (1995)

In Heat we finally get to see Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on screen together and oh is it great. These two acting legends square off against each other in this crime thriller. Over three hours long , Pacino plays a detective while De Niro plays a thief and so begins their game of cat and mouse which culminates into the famous dinner scene where both finally meet.

The Merchant of Venice (2004)

This 2004 adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic sees Pacino play the Jewish moneylender, Shylock. Pacino plays Shylock with such anger and passion that it translates so well on screen from page. His monologues alone are so amazing that it can easily fit into the list of his best performances of all time.

Scarface (1983)

This gangster film is purely driven by Al Pacino’s amazing performance as Tony Montana. He is what makes this film so iconic. This one character is so quotable that people still reference his lines till this day. While the performance itself is really good too, it helps in delivering the message as to how power corrupts all men.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

His most iconic film of all time and the one that launched him into stardom, The Godfather Part II is where Al Pacino truly shines as Michael Corleone. While being in the original as well, he was still overshadowed by Brando, but this is his film through and throughout and he is what makes the rise of Michael Corleone so entertaining.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).