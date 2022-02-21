Alan Rickman is often regarded as one of our generation’s most iconic and influential actors. Appearing in films that elevated their respective genres, Rickman always made sure to push his acting skills to the limit. Films like Die Hard and the Harry Potter series wouldn’t have been as impactful as they were if it weren’t for Rickman’s acting. Actor Alan Rickman, Harry Potter’s Severus Snape, Was ’Frustrated With the Role, Reveals Personal Letters.

Talking about Rickman's acting, his portfolio consists of some of the greatest roles in modern Hollywood. The late actor has played some really iconic characters that found themselves to be fan favourites. From Severus Snape to Hans Gruber, you name it, these characters were the real deal back then and still are. So to celebrate the late Alan Rickman's birth anniversary, we are taking a look at five of his most iconic roles.

Sheriff of Nottingham (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves)

Alan Rickman as Sheriff of Nottingham (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Not only did Rickman have an extremely iconic look in this picture, but he had one of the most iconic villain performances as well. Taking on Robin Hood, Rickman took on the role of Sheriff and gave a performance to remember. Apparently what made it so impactful was just how much involved Rickman got with writing this role.

Judge Turpin (Sweeney Todd)

Alan Rickman as Judge Turpin (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Rickman starred alongside Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in this musical. Playing the role of Judge Turpin, we saw him do something over here that he had never done before on film, sing. While of course Rickman sang on stage, it was great seeing his such amazing talent be translated on to screen.

Colonel Brandon (Sense and Sensibility)

Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Sense and Sensibility saw Rickman start his great work relationship with Emma Thompson. This period drama sees Rickman play the role of a honourable colonel who is very warm in nature. To this point, we were used to seeing Rickman in dark and serious roles, but he proved here that he could do anything if need be.

Hans Gruber (Die Hard)

Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Die Hard wouldn’t have been as iconic as it was if it weren’t for Rickman’s performance. Bruce Willis’ John McClane found a rather great foil in Rickman’s character. This was his breakout role and one that earned him worldwide recognition.

Severus Snape (Harry Potter)

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Well what hasn’t been said about his performance as Snape. No amount of praise is enough for it. Playing this strict yet empathetic teacher with a secret, Rickman really nailed this character. Not to say Snape’s death had a huge impact on everyone due to just how sad and heartbreaking it was.

Alan Rickman was one of the finest actors of our time and to this day it’s still heartbreaking to think that we lost him so soon. While of course he is not with us anymore, his legacy still lives on with the amazing roles he blessed us with.

