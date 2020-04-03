Alec Baldwin Birthday Special: From 'The Departed' to 'The Hunt for Red October' - Taking a Look at Five of his Career Best Performances

Alec Baldwin Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor and he's equally a charmer. Belonging to a performing family, he's the oldest of the four brothers and they even have documentary filmed about them, titled The Baldwin Brothers. Though he often makes headlines for his anti-Trump views these days, the actor has some phenomenal performances registered in his kitty - a topic that we can discuss instead. From the silver screen to TV shows and even game shows, Baldwin has been a part of everything that's entertaining enough. As the actor gears up to celebrate his 61st birthday this year, we pick five of his career-best performances that will be treasured by us forever. Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Baldwin Reveals He Didn’t Kiss Her for Six Weeks in Their Early Dating Days.

When it comes to Baldwin, a guest appearance is equally thrilling. He can leave an impact with the shortest of the role offered to him. Take his appearance on Blake Lively's Gossip Girl as an example. Though he enters the show much later and has barely a few episodes under his name, he's able to woo the viewer and it's his aura that does all the talking. Speaking of which, let's have a look at his film releases that have managed to startle us over time.

The Departed

It's a Martin Scorsese movie that's loaded with some fine performances. You have Jack Nicholson, Leonardo Di Caprio and Matt Damon in lead roles and then you have Alec Baldwin in a supporting role. Imagine how difficult would it be to stand opposite these big names in a role that's relatively less important! But Baldwin does a fine job as Captain Ellerby who also brings comic relief to the otherwise tensed storyline. His dialogue delivery, in particular, is whistle-worthy and the actor does a commendable job in making his character stand apart from the rest.

The Hunt for Red October

Before Harrison Ford or John Krasinski, Alec Baldwin was the original Jack Ryan of Hollywood. The film also starred legendary Sean Connery. While espionage thrillers are my personal favourite genre, this one's special for Baldwin was a part of it. He was convincing and apt as Jack Ryan. Wonder why they replaced him with Harrison Ford so soon!

Glengarry Glen Ross

Who doesn't love a monologue? Especially if it's from Glengarry Glen Ross by Alec Baldwin. The actor delivers a flawless monologue that sounds bitchy and powerful at the same time. Remember the aura we were talking about? Well, replace it with intimidation. He's simply intimidating in this scene. Alec Baldwin Slams Donald Trump Supporters, Says They Are Responsible for the Near Moral Collapse of America.

Beetlejuice

Alec Baldwin plays a ghost in this movie who's trying to scare away the new family as they claim his dream home. It was a dark comedy that's now tagged as classic. The actor, however, wasn't so confident about the film's success but I enjoyed it nevertheless. It's spectacularly weird and quirky at the same time. And a young Baldwin is like an eye-candy.

Blue Jasmine

Though Cate Blanchett and Sally Hawkins got away with a list of nominations and awards for their roles in this Woody Allen film, Alec Baldwin was equally a show-stealer. In fact, he was a major highlight of this black dramedy for me. Though deserving, he didn't receive any pat on his back for this role and that's unfortunate.

Happy Birthday, Alec Baldwin.