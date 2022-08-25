Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård celebrates his birthday on August 25. Many aren't aware but Alexander started his acting career at a very young age of seven but had to quit after he turned 13. He then joined the Swedish army but returned to acting soon after he had served his service. Eventually, he ended up bagging his first role in Zoolander and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, Alexander has cemented his place in Hollywood and is among the most reliable names in the industry currently. The Northman Movie Review: Alexander Skarsgård – Robert Eggers’ Viking Film Receives Positive Response From Critics.

To celebrate Alexander Skarsgård and his also his special day, here's recalling some of his finest performances. Keep scrolling...

The Legend of Tarzan

As the name suggests, Alexander played the lead role in this 2016 release. After getting reformed, he's asked to return to his former self after his wife gets abducted in Congo. Skarsgård was great as the modern-day Tarzan and his chemistry with Margot Robbie in the movie is among the most adorable ones.

The Northman

The plot of The Northman is based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet. After losing his father in a betrayal by his uncle, Alexander's character becomes a Viking who raids Slavic villages. However, his life changes when he's made aware of his real vow - to save his mother, avenge his father and kill his uncle.

Straw Dogs

An action thriller, this movie starred James Marsden, Kate Bosworth and Alexander Skarsgård in the lead roles. When a couple moves to Mississippi, things take a turn when the wife's former lover gets hired as a contractor to do the job. Alexander as the charming ex makes things a lot more interesting in this thriller. The movie is a remake of Sam Peckinpah's 1971 film by the same name. Alexander Skarsgard Birthday: 6 Pictures of the Big Little Lies Star That Are Sure to Make You Swoon!

Hidden

This movie may sound more relevant in recent times. A virus outbreak compels a family to seek refuge in an underground shelter. However, things turn scary when they realise there's someone else watching over them. This one's a psychological thriller, written by The Duffer Brothers.

Big Little Lies

Alexander Skarsgård played an evil, egoistic, woman-beater and a rapist in this murder mystery that revolves around a wealthy town of California. The series made headlines for its engaging plotline and its terrific star cast that included all the biggies like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz.

Happy Birthday, Alexander Skarsgård!

