Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: 7 Most Memorable Film Roles of the Oscar-Winning Hollywood Actress

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, an actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, marks her 51st birthday today, June 4, 2026. Born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, USA, Angelina Jolie has built an illustrious career spanning over four decades, earning numerous accolades and establishing herself as one of the most compelling figures in cinema. Known for her powerful performances and distinctive screen presence in movies such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Maleficent and Girl, Interrupted, among others, Jolie's filmography consists of a diverse range of roles. She made her screen debut as a child actor alongside her father, Jon Voight, in the 1982 film Lookin' to Get Out, before truly launching her professional career in the 1990s. As we celebrate her special day, let's look back at seven of Angelina Jolie's most impactful and celebrated movie roles that have cemented her legacy in Hollywood.

1. 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

One of Angelina Jolie's earliest and most critically acclaimed roles was as Lisa Rowe, a charismatic sociopath, in the psychological drama Girl, Interrupted. Released on December 21, 1999, the film, directed by James Mangold and based on a book by Susanna Kaysen, also starred Winona Ryder, Clea DuVall and Brittany Murphy. While Winona Ryder was in the lead role and did well, it was Angelina Jolie's electrifying performance that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, an Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress, and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Produced by Columbia Pictures and Red Wagon Entertainment, Girl, Interrupted grossed USD 48 million worldwide.

2. 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' (2001)

Angelina Jolie transformed into the iconic video game heroine Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, solidifying her status as a global action star. Directed by Simon West, the adventure film premiered in the US on June 15, 2001. Jolie was joined by her father Jon Voight again, who portrayed Lord Richard Croft. The other cast included Iain Glen, Noah Taylor and Daniel Craig. Produced by Lawrence Gordon Productions and Eidos Interactive and distributed by Paramount Pictures, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was a commercial success, raking in USD 274.7 million worldwide.

3. 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (2005)

The action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith saw Angelina Jolie star opposite actor Brad Pitt as a married couple who are secretly assassins working for rival organisations. Directed by Doug Liman, Mr. & Mrs. Smith had a special premiere on June 7, 2005, in Westwood, Los Angeles, before it was released on June 10, 2005, in the rest of USA. The star-studded cast included Vince Vaughn, Adam Brody and Kerry Washington. Produced by Regency Enterprises and others, and distributed by 20th Century Fox, the film was a massive box office hit, grossing USD 487.3 million worldwide. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Files to Legally Drop 'Pitt' from His Name.

4. 'Changeling' (2008)

In Clint Eastwood's gripping crime drama Changeling, Angelina Jolie delivered a powerful performance as Christine Collins, a mother desperately searching for her missing son amidst police corruption in 1920s Los Angeles. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2008, with a limited US release on October 24, 2008, and a wide release on October 31, 2008. The cast also featured John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, and Amy Ryan. Produced by Imagine Entertainment and Malpaso Productions, and distributed by Universal Pictures, Changeling earned Angelina Jolie an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, a Golden Globe nomination, and a BAFTA nomination. The film grossed USD 113.4 million worldwide.

5. 'Maleficent' (2014)

Angelina Jolie took on the titular role of the iconic Disney villain in Maleficent, offering a sympathetic origin story for the character from Sleeping Beauty. Directed by Robert Stromberg, the fantasy film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in LA on May 28, 2014, and was released in the rest of the US on May 30, 2014. The cast also included Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora and Sharlto Copley as King Stefan. A Walt Disney Pictures production, Maleficent was a huge commercial success, grossing over USD 759.8 million worldwide. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design and Angelina Jolie received a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actress.

6. 'Gia' (1998)

Before her outstanding performance in Girl, Interrupted, it was in Gia that Angelina Jolie delivered a career-defining performance as Gia Carangi. The television film was a biography of Gia Carangi, one of the world's first supermodels, who died at the young age of 26 due to drug addiction and AIDS-related complications on November 18, 1986. Gia contracted the AIDS virus through the use of contaminated needles while struggling with heroin addiction. Jolie lived the role of Gia Carangi, not only a supermodel but a queer person in the 1980s. Gia premiered on January 31, 1998, on HBO. The film also starred Faye Dunaway, Mercedes Ruehl and Elizabeth Mitchell. It was directed by Michael Cristofer. The TV film was well-received and won several awards for its cast and crew. For Gia, Angelina Jolie won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. Angelina Jolie Says ‘If She Were Starting Her Career Today, She Wouldn’t Be an Actress’.

7. 'A Mighty Heart' (2007)

Based on a true story from in 2002, Angelina Jolie played slain journalist Daniel Pearl's wife Mariane Pearl in A Mighty Heart. The film follows Mariane's relentless search for her husband, The Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, after he is kidnapped by extremists in Karachi, Pakistan. As the Pearl home transforms into a high-stakes command centre, Mariane coordinates with the local police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and diplomats to trace phone records and navigate Karachi's underground political world. Despite a grueling five-week investigation, her ordeal ends in tragedy with Daniel Pearl's gruesome murder. But a resilient and brave Mariane chooses to focus on her unborn son, while writing a memoir to honour her husband's legacy. A Mighty Heart grossed USD 19 million against a production budget of USD 16 million. Although not a superhit, Angelina Jolie was hailed for her restrained performance in the film.

With inputs from Shweta Parande.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).