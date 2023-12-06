Angelina Jolie has spoken about her perspective on Hollywood and said that she wouldn’t choose to be an actress if she were starting out in this era “I wouldn’t be an actress today,” Jolie said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. She added that she would probably do theater but not Hollywood, reports deadline.com. “When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much. Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important.” Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne to Assist the Actress on Broadway Production of The Outsiders.

The 48-year-old actress also mentioned that she plans on leaving L.A. at some point and relocating to her home in Cambodia, saying: “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely.” “I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.” Angelina Jolie Wants To Date Someone Up To Her 'Impossibly High' Standards.

The Oscar-winning star says that she is not dating and doesn’t really have a social life, saying that her “closest friends are refugees.” She mentioned the closeness she has with her children, adding: “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends.” “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength,” she concluded.

