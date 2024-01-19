Anyone But You, the R-rated rom-com directed by Will Gluck, has been doing decent business worldwide, having been released in the USA on December 22, 2023, earning more than $80 million gross on a budget of $25 million. The film stars Sydney Sweeney (also the executive producer) and Glen Powell in the lead and is about two American PYTs who hate each other after a date, only to end up going to the same wedding in Australia and continuing their bickering there. Anyone But You got its R-rating in the States since the film has some nudity and a sex scene, along with the usage of F-words and language and jokes deemed too mature for a younger audience. Anyone But You Movie Review: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Raunchy Romcom Sizzles, Then Fizzles!

Now the film has been released in India on January 19, but it won't be the same version as the one screened in the USA. Although the film is appropriately rated A, a couple of nude scenes have been censured. (SPOILER ALERT) Like the scene where Powell shows his butt while trying to get rid of a spider. It was shown in the trailer for Anyone But You, but the Indian version avoids showing the private parts of the lead actor.

Even the extended sex scene between Powell and Sweeney was cut. As per the US version, there is a steamy lovemaking scene between them that begins in the shower before moving to the bed that features some male and female nudity. However, the Indian-censored print cuts the whole sequence and shows straight to the aftermath. Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney's Nude Shower Sex and Lovemaking Scene With Glen Powell Leaks on Social Media.

However, the scenes where actors are seen in bikinis, the F-bombs and suggestive scenes are left intact. In case you are curious about the risque scenes in Anyone But You, check out the 'Sex & Nudity' section of the Parents Guide on the film's IMDb page.

Since CBFC has stopped publishing details of modifications on its website, we are not sure if these changes were recommended by the Indian censor board or if the distributor of the film themselves submitted a self-censored copy to avoid any hassles, as they did with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

