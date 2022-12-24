With 2022 about to end, Christmas is just around the corner too, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than singing Christmas tunes with family and friends while decorating. Many significant singers have given us exuberant Christmas songs that are used a great deal, whether it's for memes, edits or Christmas related videos. Camila Cabello Performs Mariachi Rendition Of 'I’ll Be Home For Christmas' at The White House, Looks Breathtaking in Red! View Pics and Video.

These songs will be passed on for generations and are enjoyed immensely by millions. From Ariana Grande to Michael Bublé, here is a compilation of 5 popular Christmas songs that I hope bring you joy during this time of the year, and help you have a warm, joyful Christmas. Christmas Movies on Netflix: From ‘Falling for Christmas’ to ‘Holidate,’ 5 Rom-Coms To Enjoy This Holiday Season (Watch Trailer Videos).

All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

This classic by Mariah Carey has become a Christmas anthem and cannot be missed when the holiday season rolls around. If something's got you down in the dumps or you're having a difficult time getting into the spirit, this song will brighten your day and have you singing at the top of your lungs.

Last Christmas - Wham!

"Last Christmas" is one of the most popular Christmas songs, in fact it's so popular that it has been covered a number of times, more than one could count. Although the lyrics are sad, the song has become such an uplifting holiday song throughout the years, that singing along is now comforting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).