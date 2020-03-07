Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series Featuring Luke Evan's Gaston and Josh Gad's LeFou In the Works for Disney Plus

Beauty and the Beast Prequel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you enjoyed Disney's live-action film, Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson in lead, well there's a big news for you. Disney Plus is all set to introduce a live-action series that will be a prequel to the film and will be focussing on Gaston and LeFou's characters. Reprising their roles in the series will be actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad who played Gaston and LeFou respectively. Much like the original Disney movie and 2017's live-action reboot, the series will also be set to musical numbers and we bet it is going to be exciting. Gad has also signed on as a writer, co-creator, and showrunner of the show. Disney's Mulan Live-Action Film Becomes The Studio's Highest Budgeted Movie!

What's also amazing is that as per reports, other crucial characters from the original film could make cameos in the series and hence Emma Watson’s Belle or Dan Stevens’ Beast may come on board for special appearances. While the original film did receive its share of criticism for failing to explicitly present that LeFou's character is gay, there is now an expectation that the Disney Plus series may take this step. Hocus Pocus Sequel in Works at Disney Plus, The Pacifier’s Adam Shankman to Helm the Project.

The Disney Plus series will reportedly consist of six episodes. As for other series on the streaming platform, we already are looking forward to a host of Marvel shows including the likes of Loki, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The upcoming Marvel series have already got everyone excited, especially after the set photo leaks. The debates about whether Robert Downey Jr will once again suit-up as Iron Man for a cameo in one of these series is still on and fans' can't wait to see that.