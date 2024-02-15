As a Valentine's Day 2024 treat for fans, Marvel Studios dropped the official confirmation of who is playing its first family, The Fantastic Four. Confirming the circulating rumours, the main leads for the upcoming superhero movie are Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka The Thing). Matt Shakman, renowned for directing WandaVision, helms this much-anticipated film, scheduled for release on July 25, 2025. The Fantastic Four Revealed! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Confirmed for Marvel Superhero Movie; Check Out 'Valentine's Day' Poster.

Among the lead actors chosen, Pedro Pascal has some prior experience in the superhero genre, playing the antagonist Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984; Ebon Moss-Bachrach is no newcomer to the Marvel universe. Notably, the actor, recognised for his Emmy-winning role in FX's acclaimed 'comedy' The Bear, has been part of a Marvel series that once existed outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In The Punisher, part of Netflix's Defenders saga, Moss-Bachrach portrayed David Lieberman, also known as Micro. A former NSA agent and family man in the series, he sought the Punisher's assistance in bringing down the bad guys after faking his death. Although the show concluded after two seasons, Moss-Bachrach's character never had the chance to transition into a villain, which his arc had undergone in the comic books.

Check Out a Scene From The Punisher:

Until recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix's Defenders saga operated independently. However, after Disney regained the license for these characters, they have already integrated figures like Daredevil and Wilson Fisk into the MCU. Rumours even suggest the appearance of Defenders characters in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, including Jon Bernthal's Punisher. So this makes Ebon Moss-Bachrach's move from Micro to The Thing, a completely different character, quite interesting. Wonder Woman 1984: Did You Know Maxwell Lord Actor Pedro Pascal Was Once Part of a Cancelled Wonder Woman TV Series?

Check Out Marvel's Confirmation of The Fantastic Four Cast:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

This transition between Marvel franchises is not unprecedented, though. Alfre Woodard, known for her role as Mariah Stokes-Dillard in the Luke Cage series, had a different role in Captain America: Civil War. Similarly, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who portrayed Cottonmouth in Luke Cage, is now set to lead his own Blade movie, albeit delayed.

