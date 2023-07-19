Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor who is the definition of English brilliance. In the last decade, the star has easily become one of the biggest actors of our time, and Cumberbatch train doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Portraying some of the biggest characters in pop culture, Cumberbatch has earned his level of fame really well, however, the actor’s personal life is something that’s quite intriguing too. Benedict Cumberbatch To Return As Doctor Strange in a New MCU Film Next Year?

Of course, he can solve crimes alongside his partner or be the master of the mystic arts, but Cumberbatch has led one interesting life. From teaching in India to actually being kidnapped, the actor’s life is filled with some really interesting facts. So, with Benedict Cumberbatch turning 47, here are five facts about him that will surprise you.

He Was a Teacher in India

Benedict Cumberbatch is most famous for being a doctor and a detective, however, did you know that the actor was also a teacher? Shortly after his time at Harrow, Cumberbatch took a gap year which he spent teaching English at Tibetan monastery in Darjeeling.

He Isn’t a Fan of His Name

While Benedict Cumberbatch’s name has become somewhat of a meme (for example: Benadryl Coughsyrup being the most famous joke), the actor actually hates his name, but not for the reasons you would expect him to. With Carlton being his middle name and the one he originally started his career out with, Cumberbatch explained that Carlton sounded like a “fart” and thus made him want to take Cumberbatch up as his last name.

His Eyes Can Naturally Change Colour

One of the most interesting aspects about Cumberbatch is that his eyes can naturally change colours. Having two rare genetic mutations called central heterochromia and sectoral heterochromia, the actor’s eyes appear different constantly in the shades of blue, green and gold.

He Has a Distant Relation to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is best known for creating Sherlock Holmes, and one of Cumberbatch’s most famous roles is of him playing Sherlock Holmes – this certainly makes it look like a match made in heaven as the writer and the actor are both, in a way, related to each other. Taking an ancestry link test, it was revealed that Cumberbatch and Doyle are sixteenth cousins of each other.

He Was Kidnapped

One of the most shocking facts about Cumberbatch, the actor was kidnapped when spending time in South Africa. Shooting for To the Ends of the Earth, the actor and his two co-stars on a day off were kidnapped by men in Mozambique who trapped them in their car and then dropped them off at a later time. A Complete Unknown: Benedict Cumberbatch Rumoured to Star Alongside Timothee Chalamet in His Bob Dylan Biopic- Reports.

Cumberbatch surely has had some crazy experiences, and this list does prove it. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

