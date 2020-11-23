Black Panther, starring late actor Chadwick Boseman, not only shattered box office records worldwide but was a prominent culture shift in cinema as well. A sequel for the film was announced in August 2019 but the pandemic and passing away of Chadwick changed the plans drastically. But, now, it seems like the movie is coming back on the track slowly. On October 25, Spider-Man 3, featuring Tom Holland, began principal photography in Atlanta. WandaVision moved its release date to January 2021. In October 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped filming, which was delayed. Now, it is time for Black Panther II to go on floors. Reports have suggested a date for the film when the movie will begin shooting. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther 2 Shoot To Go On Floors In Atlanta In July 2021.

Not much is known about the upcoming sequel. But there are tidbits of information that can be gathered. Here's everything we know about the upcoming sequel of Black Panther. Black Panther Actor Michael B Jordan Named 2020's 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People Magazine.

Title

Firstly, Black Panther II is only the working title for the film. At the D23 Expo in August 2019, the makers had revealed that the movie will have a cool subtitle like Captain America: Civil War and other such examples in the MCU.

Principal Photography

As per the latest reports, the shooting for the film will begin in July 2021. The principal photography will take place in Atlanta and will go on for six months.

Plot

So far no details about the plot have surfaced. Chadwick Boseman's demise must have sent everyone back to the drawing board to navigate the plot. Rumour has it that T'Challa's sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright will take up the mantle of the superhero.

Cast

Letitia Wright is starring in the film. Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Danai Gurira (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Martin Freeman (Everett Ross). are also expected to return. Narcos: Mexico actor Tenoch Huerta has also joined the cast.

Rumour has it that Michael B Jordan might reprise his role of Killmonger.

Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso refuted the rumours that Chadwick's digital scan will be used in the film.

The Director

Ryan Coogler is returning as the writer and director for the sequel.

Release

The movie will have to navigate a multitude of hurdles before it hits the theatres. Firstly, the movie has to deal with the passing of Boseman. Then, while at least three COVID-19 vaccines have finished phase-3 trials there's still uncertainty about distribution. So, the movie might have shoot amid very strict regulations while dealing with the pandemic. Even if vaccinations begin, the movie will have to maintain precautions on the sets. You never know what might delay the film.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Also, there's still uncertainty about when the movie theatres across the globe will resume operations in full capacity. Anyway, Black Panther sequel is sticking to a May 2022 release.

