2020 has shaken up the original plans of people. Film industry is largely affected by the coronavirus health scare and shutting of shoots and cinema halls. While some of them have gone the OTT way, many filmmakers are optimistic about the theatrical release in 2021 due to the demand for the film. The flicks from Marvel Cinematic Universe are definitely few of them. As per the latest update, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Eternals have been yet again delayed. Black Widow Director Confirms Scarlett Johansson Will Exit MCU after Her Solo Movie and Florence Pugh Will Take On the Mantle.

According to the updated release dates, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has been pushed from 6 November 2020 to 7 May 2021. The trailer of the film had left the fans excited but now the wait seems to be longer than expected. The lukewarm response to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in the US is also said to be one of the reasons.

Apart from Black Widow, other Marvel film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has also been postponed to 9 July 2021. Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead was earlier supposed to release on 7 May 2021. Eternals based on comic book adventure about a super-powered alien race now goes from 12 February 2021 to 5 November 2021.

Apart from these Marvel films, other projects also are seeing the delay. Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story will release on 10 December 2021 instead of 18 December 2020. Ben Affleck's Deep Water to be released on 13 August 2021 instead of 13 November 2020. Death on the Nile to now release on 18 December 2020.

