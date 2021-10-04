American singer Blake Shelton never leaves a chance to win people's hearts. His Instagram post about his wife Gwen Stefani's birthday has impressed everyone. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Shelton penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you." Blake Shelton Reveals He Wants to Lose Weight Before Marrying Gwen Stefani.

Alongside the birthday message, he posted a black-and-white photograph from their wedding. Reacting to Shelton's post, a fan commented, "I have my eyes in tears." Another one wrote, "This is so so romantic. Couple goals." In the image, Shelton looked dapper as he sported a black vest worn on top of a button-up white T-shirt as he spent quality time with his wife. Stefani looked graceful in a flowing white wedding gown while dancing with her husband. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Hitched in Intimate Wedding Ceremony After 6 Years of Being Together.

Check Out Blake Shelton's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

According to E! Online, Shelton and Stefani's intimate wedding ceremony took place in July, at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where he built a special chapel specifically for their wedding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)