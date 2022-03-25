Pop star Britney Spears on social media got real about her considering a breast enhancement surgery.n"It's crazy living in Los Angeles.... I was thinking about getting a b**b job … my b**bs are fairly small," 40-year-old pop star wrote. "I mean, with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that's a lot for me !!!" Britney Spears Goes Nude Again as Mark of Protest Against Doctors Telling Her to Improve Her Body Image; Asks Them to Kiss Her White a** (View Post).

She went on to joke that she's "officially part of the 'itty bitty t****y committee' " following her slimdown. "They shrunk !!! I don't know where my b**bs went," she continued, reports aceshowbiz.com. The 'Oops! I Did It Again...' hitmaker went on to recall her unsuccessful trip to a specialist.

"I show up at the office and I'm going the back way walking up 8 flights of stairs !!! I'm like W** is this ???" she shared. "They want you to die before you make it there !!! F**K THIS !!! Nobody was there to let us in … uhhh how long do we wait here ??? 10 minutes go by … 15 minutes … f**k that 1!! I've never been back." After she returned home, she went "online to see the biggest starts getting facials with their facialists saying, 'people don't believe but no filter !!! This is real !!!' "

Further complaining about an unnamed celebrity, the pop star continued, "This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully … what the hell is she trying to prove ??? I know she's beautiful !!! I've seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's natural beautiful." However, Spears later realised that she actually did the same. Britney Spears Sets the Internet on Fire by Stripping Down to Nothing for ‘Booty Time’ (View Pics).