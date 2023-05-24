Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were involved in a tense exchange with a man at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor and his wife seemingly scolded an employee as they attended the premiere of his new movie Asteroid City, reports aceshowbiz.com. Asteroid City Review: Critics Call Wes Anderson's Sci-Fi Film an 'Exhilarating Triumph', Say It's 'One of His Very Best Movies'.

On Tuesday, May 23, the pair walked the red carpet together to support the special screening of Wes Anderson's film. In photos which have circulated online, the Oscar winner was seen furiously pointing his finger at the younger man and making a stern face while his wife was also holding her hand up in front of her as she spoke to the man.

View Viral Pic:

Tom Hanks và vợ ông, Rita Wilson, dường như đã có những khoảnh khắc không vui vẻ khi họ tham dự buổi ra mắt phim Asteroid City tại Liên hoan phim Cannes lần thứ 76. https://t.co/E8DJPFyI4E pic.twitter.com/VGbhr43BvJ — VTV Digital (@vtvdigitalnews) May 24, 2023

It's not clear what they were discussing, but the man was also seen gesturing at Hanks as he posed with his Asteroid City co-stars on the red carpet. Despite the apparent misunderstanding, Hanks and Wilson continued to trek down the red carpet and were all smiles as they posed together on the stairs before heading inside the venue. The two were also seen dancing together as they reunited on the red carpet after posing for the cameras separately. Cannes 2023: Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Lit Up Red Carpet With Their Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Hanks cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie teamed with a smart white shirt for the premiere. He completed his look with shiny black shoes. As for Wilson, she looked glamorous in a chic black dress with a long black cloak which trailed the ground behind her. The dress was adorned with silver gems which shimmered under the spotlights. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo.

Asteroid City is a sci-fi romantic comedy-drama film which is set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town that has an eerie feel to it. It follows the transformative events that occur at an annual Junior Stargazer convention in 1955. Anderson penned the script based on a story he developed with Roman Coppola. It will be released in select US theaters on June 16 before expanding to a wide release on June 23.

