Celine Dion Fuels Stage-Return Rumors as She Attends Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Finale, See Viral Pictures and Video Here!

The sight of Dion in the crowd for Perry’s swan song managed to get even more attention than the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Hollywood IANS| Nov 06, 2023 01:49 PM IST
A+
A-
Celine Dion Fuels Stage-Return Rumors as She Attends Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Finale, See Viral Pictures and Video Here!
Celine Dion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer-songwriter Celine Dion, who has been out of sight dealing with a serious illness, is suddenly coming out in public in Las Vegas again — including an appearance as an audience member on the final night of Katy Perry‘s residency at the Resorts World Theatre, where Dion had to call off her own engagement two years ago. The sight of Dion in the crowd for Perry’s swan song managed to get even more attention than the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reports VarietyCeline Dion Makes First Public Appearance in Three Years, Cheers on Hometown Team at Hockey Game.

See Pictures and Videos Of Celine Dion from Katy Perry's Vegas Finale:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Search

Celine Dion Fuels Stage-Return Rumors as She Attends Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Finale, See Viral Pictures and Video Here!

The sight of Dion in the crowd for Perry’s swan song managed to get even more attention than the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Hollywood IANS| Nov 06, 2023 01:49 PM IST
A+
A-
Celine Dion Fuels Stage-Return Rumors as She Attends Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Finale, See Viral Pictures and Video Here!
Celine Dion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer-songwriter Celine Dion, who has been out of sight dealing with a serious illness, is suddenly coming out in public in Las Vegas again — including an appearance as an audience member on the final night of Katy Perry‘s residency at the Resorts World Theatre, where Dion had to call off her own engagement two years ago. The sight of Dion in the crowd for Perry’s swan song managed to get even more attention than the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reports VarietyCeline Dion Makes First Public Appearance in Three Years, Cheers on Hometown Team at Hockey Game.

See Pictures and Videos Of Celine Dion from Katy Perry's Vegas Finale:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celine Dion Ultras (@celine_dion_ultras)

Other luminaries seeing Perry off, according to news reports or fan videos, included Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, and Zoe Saldana. If Dion showing up for Perry was not a complete surprise, it was only because she’d been out earlier in the week, for a sporting event at the city’s T-Mobile Arena that involved some home-country pride, watching an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

As per Variety, Dion herself posted photos on Instagram of meeting players after the game, which was reported to be her first known public outing in three years. Dion was scheduled to be part of the initial revolving lineup of performers, as heralded in a ubiquitous national TV campaign for Resorts World when it opened in 2021. An announcement from the new resort in October of that year said that unspecified medical reasons would keep her from starting her residency in November 2021 or doing dates into early 2022. Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Due to Rare Neurological Disorder.

Variety further states that it wasn’t until December last year that she officially announced that she was suffering from stiff person syndrome, identified by the NIH as “a rare, progressive neurological disorder” with symptoms that include muscle spasms. In May of this year, a world tour was cancelled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Celine Dion Celine Dion at Katy Perry's Show Celine Dion Latest Picture Celine Dion Latest Updates Celine Dion News Celine Dion Photos Celine Dion video Katy Perry Katy Perry Finale Show Katy Perry Las Vegas Finale
You might also like
Halloween 2023: From Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume to Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Vampire Look, Check Out Most Iconic Celebrity Costumes of All Time!
Fashion

Halloween 2023: From Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume to Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Vampire Look, Check Out Most Iconic Celebrity Costumes of All Time!
rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" >A post shared by Celine Dion Ultras (@celine_dion_ultras)

Other luminaries seeing Perry off, according to news reports or fan videos, included Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, and Zoe Saldana. If Dion showing up for Perry was not a complete surprise, it was only because she’d been out earlier in the week, for a sporting event at the city’s T-Mobile Arena that involved some home-country pride, watching an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

As per Variety, Dion herself posted photos on Instagram of meeting players after the game, which was reported to be her first known public outing in three years. Dion was scheduled to be part of the initial revolving lineup of performers, as heralded in a ubiquitous national TV campaign for Resorts World when it opened in 2021. An announcement from the new resort in October of that year said that unspecified medical reasons would keep her from starting her residency in November 2021 or doing dates into early 2022. Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Due to Rare Neurological Disorder.

Variety further states that it wasn’t until December last year that she officially announced that she was suffering from stiff person syndrome, identified by the NIH as “a rare, progressive neurological disorder” with symptoms that include muscle spasms. In May of this year, a world tour was cancelled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Celine Dion Celine Dion at Katy Perry's Show Celine Dion Latest Picture Celine Dion Latest Updates Celine Dion News Celine Dion Photos Celine Dion video Katy Perry Katy Perry Finale Show Katy Perry Las Vegas Finale
You might also like
Halloween 2023: From Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume to Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Vampire Look, Check Out Most Iconic Celebrity Costumes of All Time!
Fashion

Halloween 2023: From Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume to Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Vampire Look, Check Out Most Iconic Celebrity Costumes of All Time!
Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!
Fashion

Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!
Love Again Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan's Predictable Romcom is Further Let Down by Cliche-Ridden Story-Telling (LatestLY Exclusive)
Hollywood

Love Again Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan's Predictable Romcom is Further Let Down by Cliche-Ridden Story-Telling (LatestLY Exclusive)
Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!
Fashion

Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!
Love Again Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan's Predictable Romcom is Further Let Down by Cliche-Ridden Story-Telling (LatestLY Exclusive)
Hollywood

Love Again Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan's Predictable Romcom is Further Let Down by Cliche-Ridden Story-Telling (LatestLY Exclusive)
Love Again Review: Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's Rom-Com Garners Mixed Reactions From Critics!
Hollywood

Love Again Review: Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's Rom-Com Garners Mixed Reactions From Critics!
Google Trends Google Trends
Ravindra Jadeja
200K+ searches
Real Madrid
100K+ searches
Amala Paul
50K+ searches
Cello share price
20K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change
t Categories (Watch Video)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Diwali 2023 Bonus for Delhi Government Employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 Bonus for Staffers in Select Categories (Watch Video)

  • P Kannan Dies: Former Puducherry Minister Passes Away Following Severe Viral Pneumonia

  • Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Villager Bites Minister Suresh Dhakad’s Thumb During Campaign in Pohari

  • Chennai Rains Today Videos: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital, More Rainfall Expected

  • Northern Lights Dazzle in Skies Over Stonehenge, Different Parts of World; Stunning Photos of Auroras in Red and Green Colours Surface Online

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Ravindra Jadeja
    200K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Amala Paul
    50K+ searches
    Cello share price
    20K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma