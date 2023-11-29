Chadwick Boseman’s loss has been constantly felt over the years, and its one of those losses that you fully can’t deal with. A rising actor who was cut short at the height of his career, Boseman was a promising talent who gave everything to a role, and it just made his films so much more entertaining and impactful. His presence alone would add a whole lot of depth to his films, and very few actors are able to achieve that. Chadwick Boseman Birth Anniversary Special: From Civil War to Infinity War, 5 of the Late Legend’s Best Moments as Black Panther in the MCU!

During his time as an actor, Boseman wowed us by playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and his films in the franchise still remain as some of the highest grossing releases of all time. While his tenure as Black Panther did leave a huge cultural impact, at the same time his other films are also just equally as good and deserve their due time in discussions too. So, to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films that aren’t related to Marvel.

Marshall

A legal drama that’s as good as they come, Boseman starred in the 2017 film Marshall which contains one of the finest performances of his career. In the movie, he plays Thurgood Marshall, who was the first African-America Supreme Court Justice and follows the first case of his career. Focusing on themes like racial prejudice, Marshall is an impactful watch.

Get On Up

Boseman really had a knack for starring in biopics, and Get On Up is another one of his watches that focuses on an influential African-American figure of our time. This time he plays James Brown, a major figure of funk music, and it’s a great musical that follows the life of this late-legend.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One of the final films Boseman would star in, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is another impressive drama in his career that definitely deserves a watch. Focusing on the real-life career of Ma Rainey, one of the blues’ most influential personalities, Viola Davis gives a brilliant performance here alongside Boseman who brings a chaotic energy playing Levee Green.

Da 5 Bloods

Da 5 Blood is perhaps one of the harder-hitting war stories of the last few years. Focusing on four friends who go back to Vietnam years after the war to find the remains of their squad leader alongside the gold that they had hid, Spike Lee’s war joint is a tough watch at times that slowly devolves into chaos leaving a lasting impact. Also, just coming in a few months before Chadwick’s passing, the scenes with him in the movie feel all the more powerful now.

42

42 was Boseman’s breakout film as it helped him achieve huge fame. Playing another African-American legend, Jackie Robinson, who was one of the biggest influences to Baseball back in the day, this is perhaps Boseman’s best work yet that surely does a great job at emphasizing just how important Robinson was to the sport. Chadwick Boseman Death Anniversary: Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Her Black Panther Co-Star With a Heartwrenching Post.

While Boseman might have left us, his films still offer us comfort like no other. With this, we finish off the list and celebrate the day by honouring his memory.

