Mumbai, August 29: Chadwick Boseman died on August 29 at the age of 43, battling colon cancer. The actor was acclaimed worldwide, particularly for his lead role in Black Panther. The film's maker, Marvel Studios, was gutted by the news and so were his Marvel co-stars. Marvel Studios posted on Instagram, "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson also posted, "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend." Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43; Black Panther Actor Succumbs to Colon Cancer.

Posts From Marvel Studios And Brie Larson Remembering Chadwick Boseman

The world went into mourning as Chadwick Boseman's team announced his death. 'Wakanda Forever', the popular phrase from Boseman's 'Black Panther' movie, was among the top trends on Twitter. Reactions also poured in from members of Hollywood as well as Bollywood.

